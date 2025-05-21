



Two of today’s most magnetic talents come together in “When I’m With You”, the sizzling new collaboration between Lisa, global icon stepping into a bold new creative chapter, and Tyla, the South African hitmaker whose sound continues to shape the future of pop. Produced by Agüita—recently nominated for Best Production Company by the BMVAs—the project offers a standout preview of Lisa’s debut solo album Alter Ego, out via RCA in 2025, and features Bose’s Ultra Open Earbuds and Speakers, seamlessly woven into the visual world of the video.

Having already made history as a member of BLACKPINK, Lisa now steps fully into her own spotlight — bringing a new level of confidence, sensuality, and global vision to her music. In “When I’m With You”, she joins forces with Tyla in a performance that radiates chemistry and star power, set against a world built for heat, freedom, and release.

Directed by Olivia de Camps and shot by Oliver Millar, whose signature visual language merges technical mastery with poetic texture, the film captures a heatwave in full bloom — a sweaty summer dream, and a visual celebration of connection, rhythm, and the feeling of a day you never want to end. With Bose’s Ultra Open Earbuds and Speakers featured throughout, sound becomes a physical presence — amplifying the heat and energy of Lisa and Tyla’s world.

This project cements both artists not just as chart-toppers, but as visionary forces redefining what pop can feel, and through Agüita, the way it can and look like.



