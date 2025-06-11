Swatch and MOX Dive into the Surreal with SCUBAQUA Campaign

Swatch has teamed up with MOXto launch the SCUBAQUA collection in a bold campaign, blending underwater magic with digital creativity. Inspired by jellyfish and the watch's striking transparency, the campaign transports audiences into an abstract underwater world where reality and imagination blur into one.

The concept pulls from Swatch's irreverent bold and whimsical heritage, merging practical design with surreal storytelling. The creative team at MOX embraced this challenge by integrating lifestyle footage with high-end CGI (byDada Projects), creating an immersive experience that felt both innovative and playful - true to the Swatch spirit and heritage. The production itself was a feat, filmed in the largest aquarium in Europe, Bulgaria’s 10,000 sqm tank, allowing for the controlled chaos of shooting underwater.

Tight deadlines and a dual campaign strategy meant capturing both stills and motion in just two days. To pull this off, wardrobe, hair, and makeup teams were on standby for quick changes, and every minute of the schedule was maximised.



As the shoot drew to a close, the final shot of model Morgane - doused in water for the 'Little Shop of Jellies' - was captured in a single take, showcasing the team's precision and flexibility under pressure.

The result was a striking campaign that highlights Swatch’s playful, irreverent nature while blending real-world action with cutting-edge digital elements - pushing creative boundaries and redefining the SCUBAQUA story.



​Matt Bolton, co-founder and creative director at MOX, said, “Swatch has been a brand that’s always ticked different, boldly defining culture through their rich heritage. So to have the opportunity to forge a new relationship with such a brand on their new global SQUBAQUA campaign has been - well, quite frankly mega. It’s been an incredible journey, reminding Swatch of the brilliant irreverence at the very heart of the brand. We leant into the SQUBAQUA’s design inspiration of jelly fishes to coin our ‘Jelly Effect’ idea.”



