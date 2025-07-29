Nike and MOX Don’t Play Safe for Match Day

Nike teamed up with creative agency MOX to launch its 2025/2026 football club kits, with a photography campaign putting the next generation of fearless fans front and centre.



For a campaign that feels as obsessed as the fans themselves, MOX enlisted photographer John Spyrou to honour the full spectrum of modern football fandom, from anticipation to ritual, quiet focus to loud celebration. John captured fans candidly in the series of stills, while styling from Charlotte Moss turned up the dial on each fan’s self-expression, allowing them to proudly wear their match day passion in a way that’s unique to them.



"Every element of the campaign was engineered to turn fan energy into something consumers can see, feel, and wear. The setting – the busy game-day streets of each clubs' city – lent a raw, vivid rhythm to the visuals and were brought to life through the beautiful tones of John's colour and composition", explained Adam Morten, associate creative director at MOX.



With each kit grounded in the culture of its club and city, MOX matched that community connection in the visuals by selecting fans who live it every day, and layering in visual language and design cues such as background colours and textures that only real supporters would recognise. Weaving in these authentic details just for people in the know, the team rejected over-explaining in favour of a more exclusive feel.



The series of 34 digital stills can now be seen across Nike’s website and socials.



Photographer John Spyrou commented, “I was very honoured to be asked by MOX and Nike to shoot this very exciting project. I have been focusing more on fashion and portraiture in my work, however, because there is a frenetic and colourful energy to my imagery, it lends itself well to a brand like Nike."

He added, "A distinct concept was provided by MOX, and it was clear that the MOX creative team were into my work and really did not want to water it down at any point during the shoot or the post-production which I was overjoyed by – a true privilege on a commercial shoot. Throughout the process the creative team worked very closely with me to make sure the relatively large collection of final images were all aesthetically cohesive but also, very importantly, hitting all the particular goals of Nike and the individual clubs. The entire process from start to finish was an absolute pleasure, exhilarating at every turn and it was such a delight to create interesting imagery with an extremely talented team.”

