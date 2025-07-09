Director Suzanne Kim Joins The Sweetshop Asia

​The Sweetshop Asia has announced the signing of director Suzanne Kim. Her work makes for an exciting addition to the roster, bold, cinematic, and quietly powerful, with a signature tone that feels both contemporary and deeply human. She brings a beautifully intuitive sense of storytelling to every frame, born from her roots in music videos and documentaries, her ability to weave story and emotional weight comes to life in the short form.

“Suzanne is the kind of director we’ve long admired. She’s got vision, clarity, and a boldness to her work that’s matched with a subtle emotional intelligence. It’s a striking combination and a breath of fresh energy for us in Asia. We can’t wait to introduce her to our partners." said Penny Woo, executive producer of Sweetshop Asia.

Named by Vogue Australia as part of the 'New Class of Australian Female Directors To Know' Suzanne's reel speaks for itself, spanning global heavyweights like Apple, Samsung, Hyundai, Jordan, and P&G. Her work has been recognised at Cannes Lions, SXSW and The Clio Awards among others.

Her short film Let The Neon Lights Dance, inspired by a fleeting encounter with an elderly woman on the streets of Seoul, perfectly captures her instinct for poetic, emotionally resonant storytelling. There’s honesty, restraint, and a strong visual language that lingers

On joining Sweetshop, Suzanne said, “I’ve long admired their interest in voice, not just visuals — and in building something thoughtfully. There's a generosity in the way they approach the work, and a real respect for both craft and people. That combination’s pretty rare”

Suzanne’s thirst for exploration goes beyond her work, devoting time outside of the directors chair to experimenting in the kitchen, scouring through bookstores for new books to add to her bursting collection of literature and searching for the ultimate Sundubu-jjigae, all set to the soundtrack of obscure film scores.

Suzanne is now available for commercial, branded, and short-form projects across the Asia region, through The Sweetshop.

Explore Suzanne’s work here.

