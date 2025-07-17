senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Thought Leaders in association withPartners in Crime
Group745

Sustainable Packaging: Trend or True Transformation?

17/07/2025
14
Share
The team at Appetite Creative on how Connected Packaging can drive real, measurable change

​Sustainable packaging has moved from a buzzword to a boardroom priority — especially in today’s environmentally aware market. But is the shift genuine, or are brands simply riding the green wave to appease eco-conscious consumers? At Appetite Creative, we believe sustainability in packaging should be more than just a marketing slogan. It should drive real, measurable change — and Connected Packaging offers the tools to make that happen.

♻️ Beyond the Label: What Sustainable Packaging Should Mean

Many brands now use recyclable or biodegradable materials, but sustainability isn’t just about what the package is made of — it’s about the entire lifecycle. True transformation requires transparency, education, and accountability.

Consumers want to know:

  • ​What happens to this package once I dispose of it?
  • How sustainable are the processes behind this product?

This is where connected packaging becomes a game-changer.

📲 Connected Packaging: Powering Sustainability in Packaging

Connected Packaging uses QR codes, NFC, and other digital tools to link consumers directly to meaningful content. This unlocks powerful opportunities to build sustainability into the user experience:

Educate consumers on how to recycle or reuse packaging properly
Track and share the lifecycle of each product, from sourcing to shelf
Incentivise sustainable behaviour, such as reusing, recycling, or reducing waste

This goes beyond compliance — it’s about building trust, engagement, and a stronger relationship between brands and eco-conscious buyers.

🔍 Is Sustainable Packaging Just a Trend?

There’s no doubt some companies are still using greenwashing tactics — but consumers are smarter, more skeptical, and more empowered than ever. Those who adopt authentic, tech-driven sustainability strategies will lead the next generation of packaging innovation.

At Appetite Creative, we’re helping brands unlock this potential through interactive experiences that drive real impact — not just clicks.

💬 Join the Conversation

Sustainability has gone from buzzword to business imperative — but are brands truly transforming or just ticking boxes?
At Appetite Creative, we believe connected packaging is key to driving real impact:
✅ Educating consumers on recycling
✅ Tracking product lifecycle
✅ Rewarding eco-friendly choices

What’s your take? Is sustainability in packaging a lasting change or just a trend?

💬 Share your thoughts below and tag someone passionate about sustainable packaging.

Appetite Creative | Leading connected packaging company

#SustainablePackaging #EcoFriendly #ConnectedPackaging #PackagingInnovation #CircularEconomy #AppetiteCreative

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Appetite Creative
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Appetite Creative
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1