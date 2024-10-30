Supreme Music Asks Mark Hendy: And What About Music?

Music is more important than ever because it connects people across distances, offers emotional support, and provides a universal language that helps us navigate an increasingly complex and rapidly changing world.

Q> Please tell us your name and what you do professionally.

Mark> Mark Hendy executive creative director Heimat/TBWA Germany.





Q> Can you tell us about your first truly memorable musical experience and how it impacted you. Why do you remember it so clearly?

Mark> Well, I don’t actually remember it myself. But my mum was a huge Beatles fan and had all of their records. Apparently, as a child, I could pick out every song from any album before I could even read. Unfortunately, from her collection, only Rubber Soul and Hard day’s night survived my not so delicate Vinyl handling.





Q> Give us an insight into the most memorable project you executed musically and how?

Mark> We are currently developing a sonic strategy for a well known global brand. In terms of how, the trick is to try and avoid it turning into a subjective decision based on who likes or doesn’t like a certain piece of music. We try to objectively define the musical elements that fit to that brand character (yes they use archetypes), what musical elements fit to the both the values and the narrative arcs of the stories that brand tells. And hopefully at the end of this we will have something that moves people.





Q> Did you, or do you play an instrument? Did you love (or hate) taking lessons - and did that at all influence your current career? Is there a music teacher or class who/that had an impact, good or bad, on you? Is there someone in your family who had a powerful influence on your musical life?

Mark> Unfortunately I was too impatient to learn an instrument. One of my big regrets.





Q> What's the most unexpected place or situation where you've found inspiration for a music or sound approach?

Mark> One project comes to mind some years ago where we had a tiny Ford Fiesta replacing an ice puck in an ice hockey game. We had tried so many musical ideas to lay over it, with several well known bands and duos, but just couldn’t find the right sound. Until someone discovered an album of old Russian folk songs in a charity shop somewhere. This inspired a completely new direction and luckily the client bought it. Still love that 20 years later.





Q> What topics or movements in the world of music do you not like?

Mark> Technology has transformed our lives in so many amazing ways, but the commoditization of music has been a sort of collateral damage over the last 20 years. Most great musicians were never in it for the money but we all have to pay the bills right?!





Q> Can you tell us about your favourite recording or mix session?

Mark> There is a radio 1 essential mix from Andrew Weatherall I must have listened to 1 million times back in the ‘90s. And a live recording of an acoustic set by Beck supporting radiohead which sadly got lost along the way. Nirvana MTV unplugged also never gets old.





Q> In what ways do you think AI is helping in your role and do you see any pitfalls?

Mark> Beyond the topic of AI replacing humans in the creative world. At the agency we currently use it to enhance our work in various ways. Such as testing our work and being able to optimise quicker for the various testing methods our clients will put it through.





Q> Making music in 2055 will be like _________. And who will be the stars of tomorrow and how will they be discovered?

Mark> Wow. That’s above my pay grade to say. But as we know, the stars of tomorrow can literally come from anywhere. A TV show, a tik tok channel, Instagram or reality TV. I’m hoping some might be discovered busking outside my local pub.





Q> Would you rather write the title song for a rom mom, zombie or Dracula film - and why?

Mark> The closest I get to the creation of music is through design. I did a punk album cover this year for a mate’s band. Any rom com punk bands out there that need a cover get in touch.





Q> What should we have asked you that we didn’t ask?

Mark> If I know anything about music at all ;-)





