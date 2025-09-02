Super Stops Redefine Bus Travel in Portsmouth

Portsmouth City Council has partnered with Bauer Media Outdoor UK to deliver major upgrades to the city’s public transport infrastructure, including the rollout of 27 advanced bus ‘Super Stops’ across key locations in 2025-2026. The initiative is part of a broader initiative to modernise local transport, improve the passenger experience, and support more sustainable travel throughout the city.



The partnership, supported by the Department for Transport’s Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP), is backed by a £52m investment aimed at transforming how people use and experience buses in Portsmouth.



“Portsmouth’s transport transformation is well underway,” said Councillor Peter Candlish, cabinet member for transport. “Our Super Stops set a new standard for bus travel - accessible, connected, and smart. We’re proud to be working with Bauer Media Outdoor to bring this vision to life.”



Introducing Super Stops: smart, sustainable and passenger-focused



Super Stops represent a new benchmark in urban transport design. Each shelter’s design will include features bespoke to their location, such as:



Smart lighting and ergonomically designed seating



Real-time travel information screens and QR codes for live bus updates



Free public Wi-Fi and defibrillators



Integrated screens with digital wayfinding and real-time travel planning



Docking points for Voi rental e-bikes



​Living Roofs that support biodiversity



Designed in collaboration with infrastructure specialists and transport operators, the Super Stops focus on comfort, clarity, and connectivity, ensuring a consistent, high-quality experience for all passengers. Six new shelters will be installed later this month on Commercial Road and Edinburgh Road, with more to follow through late 2025 and into spring 2026. The first completed sites will include Cosham, Palmerston Road, Fratton Bridge and South Parade.



A citywide refresh with sustainability at its core



Alongside the Super Stops, Bauer Media Outdoor is also delivering a citywide refresh of existing bus shelters as part of the Portsmouth BSIP project under their Revive programme.



The sustainability-led initiative extends the lifespan of existing shelters by up to 10 years. This method achieves a 94% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to manufacturing new shelters. Consequently, local authorities benefit from a lower-carbon, cost-effective solution that revitalises infrastructure and frees up additional funds for reinvestment in the local community. Upgrades include:



Removing and replacing ageing shelters



Installing Living Roofs where feasible



Upgrading lighting to smart, energy-efficient systems



“We believe that public infrastructure can and should do more,” said Neil Chapman, product design director, UK and Europe at Bauer Media Outdoor. “After listening to bus passengers, we have incorporated a range of features designed to deliver meaningful improvements to their everyday travel experience. Alongside our Revive programme, we’re not just upgrading the passenger experience; we’re also extending the life of existing shelters responsibly. Our collaboration aims to create a transport network that Portsmouth can rely on and enjoy for years to come.”



Bauer Media Outdoor’s implementation of Revive in Portsmouth is based on a comprehensive audit of 572 bus stops across the city, which also includes targeted improvements to accessibility, safety, and visibility, making it easier and more inviting for everyone, from daily commuters to occasional passengers, to choose the bus.

