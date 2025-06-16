KISS Breakfast's Jordan and Perri Dare to Bare with Channel 4

Bauer Media Audio UK’s youth-focused brand KISS is using its existing partnership with Channel 4 to support its collection ‘The Naked Truth’, a series of programming which share a central theme of celebrating body confidence and self-expression.



As part of a week-long campaign which kicks off on June 16th, KISS Breakfast hosts Jordan and Perri are taking on a series of fun themed challenges and content moments designed to build up the duo’s comfort levels around nudity.



Activity runs across KISS Breakfast, digital and social channels throughout the week, with a mix of editorial integration and bespoke content, designed to bring Channel 4’s programming including Naked Attraction, to life in a way that resonates with KISS’s highly engaged gen z and millennial audiences.

From life drawing classes to listener stories, activity from across the week builds on Channel 4’s sponsorship of KISS Breakfast and showcases Bauer Media’s ability to create immersive multi-platform partnerships that combine trusted talent, strong editorial environments and audience-first creativity. The new campaign follows Channel 4 becoming the multi-year sponsor of KISS Breakfast in January 2025, a deal which enables the radio station to showcase programmes from the Channel 4 archive alongside new offerings, highlighting the broadcaster’s Altogether Different brand essence.

Simon Kilby, MD, Bauer Media Advertising, said, “This is a brilliant example of the kind of creative, editorially integrated partnership our brands do best. KISS and Channel 4 are both known for pushing boundaries and connecting with younger audiences in an authentic, unfiltered way – so this campaign felt like a natural fit. The Naked Truth taps into a wider cultural conversation and we’re proud to bring that message to life with Jordan and Perri at the heart of it."



Iain Walters, head of marketing, digital marketing and marketing partnerships, Channel 4, added, "This collaboration is about us doing what we do best - putting it all out there...! We’ll be celebrating the fantastic array of shows in our catalogue, proving that when it comes to baring all, nobody does it quite like us. We've had a lot of fun putting things together with our partners from KISS Breakfast, and the brilliant Jordan and Perri. So, get ready for a week that’s sure to leave nothing to the imagination… in the most Channel 4 way possible, of course!”



Audiences can listen to KISS Breakfast with Jordan and Perri every weekday morning from 6am, or whenever like they like on Rayo.



Viewers can catch Channel’s 4’s ‘Naked Collection’ of shows from Naked Attraction to Virgin Island here.



This campaign is a collaboration between Bauer Media Audio UK and Channel 4, brokered by 4Sales and Bauer Media Advertising.

