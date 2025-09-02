Suntop Celebrates Back to School with Connected Packaging Mega Prize Giveaway

Coro’s fruit juice brand Suntop, in partnership with the global leader in connected packaging, Appetite Creative, has launched a new connected packaging experience to kick off the back to school season with fun prizes and rewards for its new 'Mega Back to School 2025' campaign.



The campaign aims to develop a fun, engaging instant win experience that drives sales and expands Suntop's reach to include gen z consumers. The promotion, in partnership with the popular anime One Piece, is a show about pirates featuring the main character named Luffy.

Following the success of its previous 2024 Tom and Jerry campaign which achieved an 18% increase in sales, Suntop plans to supersede that performance with this new connected experience. The campaign utilises QR codes which offer better sales tracking and security.

Offering customers the opportunity to participate in a prize draw, the connected packaging experience has a simple three-step journey. Customers who get Suntop products, can scan the QR code on the packaging and register with their information to instantly enter the draw for amazing prizes. These include trips to Japan, PlayStation 5, tablets and Funko Pops for One Piece characters, plus digital wallpapers that everyone wins upon completing their entries.

“We wanted to develop a fun, engaging and secure instant win experience that drives sales and expands Suntop’s reach to gen z. As society increasingly embraces technology, it's crucial to tailor marketing strategies to align with consumer preferences, maximising the potential for impactful results. Our new back to school connected packaging campaign delivers this business goal perfectly," said Omar Shehata, brand manager at Suntop.

“This new connected experience creates community by inspiring, involving and rewarding customers. By using QR codes and branded landing page, we can ensure fair play and track the progress in real time. It also gives us the chance for Suntop to gather valuable data, using custom branding and offer product cross-selling opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone," said Jenny Stanley, managing director at Appetite Creative.

The web page tracks real-time interaction, such as buying habits, product preferences, average engagement time, age, location, scan rate, page views, number of users, return users and social media shares, including GDPR-compliant personal data to enable the brand to optimise its marketing and better understand consumers.

The experience is designed with Arabic as the default language with English options to cater to the regional market. The campaign will run across four regions: Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.