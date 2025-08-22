senckađ
Studio AKA Sketches Bold Path for Marvel's 'Eyes of Wakanda'

22/08/2025
Director Marcus Armitage and the team at Studio AKA have crafted a stunning title sequence for Marvel Animation’s ‘Eyes of Wakanda’

Director Marcus Armitage and his talented team at Studio AKA have meticulously crafted an enthralling title sequence for Marvel Animation’s ‘Eyes of Wakanda.’ This stunning animated series, inspired by Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Panther,’ follows Wakandan warriors throughout history as they work to safeguard Vibranium.

Responding to an irresistible creative brief, Marcus adeptly developed a graphic language that captures the essence of the series while maintaining a visually distinct style. Employing a minimalist 2D hand-drawn technique with white chalk against a black backdrop, the sequence emanates edginess while upholding its cinematic quality. The inclusion of select 3D elements, such as bits of white chalk flying during impactful moments, adds depth to the traditional style.

Brimming with action, the series takes viewers on a thrilling journey through time and space, from the Bronze Age to modern locations like the Himalayas and Troy. Each transition is designed to seamlessly transport viewers through camera movements and optical illusions, fostering complete immersion in the narrative and amplifying focus on the warriors and their noble quest.

Marcus and the Studio AKA team have beautifully reimagined the world of Black Panther in a pared-back and sophisticated manner. Collaborating with the ‘Eyes of Wakanda’ team has been a delight, and we eagerly anticipate diving into the series and delving into the rich tapestry of Wakanda.

‘Eyes of Wakanda’ is streaming on Disney +.

