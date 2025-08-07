Joe Wicks and Studio AKA Launch ACTIVATE as Fun Fitness Series for Kids

The nation’s favourite fitness coach, Joe Wicks, has teamed up with the Multi-BAFTA and Emmy award-winning Studio AKA, the creative powerhouse behind HEY DUGGEE, to launch a brand new workout series for kids, ‘ACTIVATE’. This exciting new venture aims to energise the next generation, making fitness fun, accessible, and part of their everyday lives.

ACTIVATE is a fun, high-energy animated workout series designed for children aged 4-11. Each episode is a quick five-minute burst of movement, packed with catchy music, fun characters, and engaging animation. The episodes are themed around everything from gaming and superheroes to the great outdoors, keeping kids entertained and motivated while they move.

And with energising tracks from Universal Music UK—including hits from artists Elton John, Spice Girls, S Club 7, Becky Hill and Bastille—ACTIVATE delivers the soundtrack to make fitness feel like a mini dance party.

The series features characters like BLUE (your hydration buddy), GREEN (a football enthusiast), and TURQUOISE (the dance expert). These friendly animated figures guide kids through each exercise, ensuring they stay engaged and active.

In an era where childhood inactivity is becoming a growing concern, ACTIVATE is more than just a fun workout series. As part of its efforts to combat rising rates of childhood obesity and sedentary lifestyles, the UK Government has backed the project as part of a new partnership to reach schools and families across the country.

ACTIVATE is about fostering a mindset of health, happiness, and self-confidence. By making movement fun, Joe Wicks and Studio AKA are helping kids build a lasting foundation for a healthier future.

