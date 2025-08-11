Strings & Things Keeps Snacking Fun with 'Fun Om Nom Nom' Rap

Cheese snack favourite Strings & Things is back with an integrated campaign designed to delight families and reignite the joy of playful snacking.



Created by BMB, the campaign marks the launch of a new brand platform called ‘Fun Om Nom Nom’ for the Kerry Dairy Consumer Foods product, reminding parents that while Strings & Things is packed with fun, it’s also a healthy snack.



At the heart of the campaign is a high-energy, two minute long rap that will be distributed on major music streaming services. Alongside the song, a 30-second hero film styled as a music video and features one of the verses, will air on TV. It stars Elijah and his family, transforming a family picnic into a spontaneous performance of an original song, 'Fun Om Nom Nom'. When Elijah opens his lunchbox, the camera dips inside to reveal a playful, music-fuelled world brought to life through singing, dancing and joyful snacking. The film ends with a light-hearted moment as his dad joins in, enjoying a Strings & Things snack of his own, before closing on the line: “Fun Om Nom Nom for everyone.”

The spot was directed by British Grime’s go-to director Matthew Walker, known for his work with Skepta, Stormzy, Dizzee Rascal and JME, through Mindseye and brings a high-energy, music-video edge to the family-friendly world of snacking. The original soundtrack was co-created by the agency, director, Pitch & Sync and the cast. It was developed with in-depth insight and research among parents, which consistently showed a strong emotional connection to the brand and excitement for its return in a modern format.

The campaign will also run across BVOD, radio and social media channels and will be live for two months from 11th August 2025. Media planning and buying was handled by Goodstuff.



Sarah Davies, head of core brands and business at Kerry Dairy Consumer Foods said, "With this campaign, we're proudly bringing Strings & Things back into the spotlight, not just as a nostalgic favourite for parents, but as a genuinely joyful and nutritious option in today’s snack category. It’s a playful reminder that fun and goodness can go hand in hand.”



​Laurent Simon, chief creative officer at BMB, added, "We saw an exciting opportunity to reintroduce a much-loved brand in a fresh, culturally relevant way. This campaign embodies everything Strings & Things stands for - energy, imagination, and fun. 'Fun Om Nom Nom' celebrates how joyful snacking can be and we hope it strikes a chord with both kids and parents alike."



Debbie Batchelor, group planning director at Goodstuff shared, “We’re thrilled to be injecting the joy of Cheestrings back into the lives of kids, parents and carers with an unmissable media plan, built to hero the delightfully infectious Fun Om Nom Nom rap. This was a real treat to work on. Our media choices perfectly complement the musicality of the creative; you’ll be singing along in no time.”

