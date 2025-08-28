Still Angry, Still Switching: Canada’s Quiet Boycott of America

Back in March, ONE23WEST and Innovative Research dug into how Trump’s tariffs and political attacks were landing with Canadian consumers. The answer was clear: people were pissed. The latest study from ONE23WEST in July has found that the rage hasn’t exactly disappeared but it has shifted.

A majority of Canadians still feel angry (59%) and betrayed (56%) by how Trump treats Canada. That’s slightly down from March, but don’t mistake fatigue for forgiveness. The hostility is real, and it’s shaping behaviour in ways Canadian businesses can’t afford to ignore.

Older Canadians remain the most fired up and they’re putting their money where their mouth is. They’re more likely to put ‘Made in Canada’ at the top of their purchase decisions, and more likely to ditch American products altogether. Over half of Canadians 55+ say they’ve actively switched from US products in the last few months. This is the group with the strongest consumer passion and the deepest pockets. And now they’re voting with their wallets.

Many Canadians are still avoiding American products. 42% report switching at least half the time. While that’s lower than the 51% we saw in March, it still shows that for a big chunk of the population buying Canadian has shifted from being a short-term protest to a habit. The drop is less about softening attitudes towards America and more about hitting practical limits. Cost continues to matter. So when it comes down to price versus patriotism, the cash register still wins.

The travel picture is even bleaker for the US. Only 24% of Canadians say they’re likely to cross the border in the next year. While over half say they’re not likely at all. And the number one reason isn’t cost, it’s politics. The idea of “popping down to the States” just isn’t worth the headache anymore. And unless there’s a dramatic political or cultural shift, America is officially off the vacation list.

For Canadian businesses and marketers, the lesson is blunt: this isn’t just politics, it’s consumer behaviour. National pride and political resentment are reshaping the way people shop, the brands they trust, and where they’re willing to go. Brands that can lean into Canadian identity, or at least nod to it, stand to gain. Those banking on American associations will get burned. But don’t kid yourself: a maple leaf logo alone won’t save you, it just keeps you in the game. Because when it comes down to it, price is still king.

The tariffs might fade. Trump might fade. But the resentment this moment has unleashed isn't going anywhere. For marketers, the new reality is simple: America has become a brand most Canadians don’t want to buy.

Download the full report here.

