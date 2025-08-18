From Awareness to Action: ONE23WEST and Pacific Wild’s Confrontational Wolf Cull Campaign

British Columbia is known for its breathtaking scenery and wildlife encounters. But, behind the postcard-perfect image lies a disturbing truth that leading conservation group, Pacific Wild, were determined to raise awareness of. Each year, the province’s government quietly carries out the Judas Wolf Cull: a programme that has killed over 2,500 wolves since 2015, funded by more than $11.5 million in taxpayer dollars.

When Pacific Wild learned of the cull’s scale and secrecy, they joined forces with BC-based agency, ONE23WEST , and set out to tell the world. The result was ‘Brutal British Columbia’, a dark tourism campaign that turned the province’s own promotional tactics on their head.

Determined to not only inform, but also disrupt, ONE23WEST created eye-catching billboards which juxtapose spectacular landscapes with stark, shocking images of slaughtered wolves. In addition to this, the agency curated a pop-up ‘souvenir shop’ selling bloodstained tote bags and lifeless plushy wolves to stunned passers-by, all of which was captured on hidden cameras and later shared in a globally viewed short film.



“We knew we had to go beyond traditional advertising to help save one of the most beautiful and misunderstood animals in Canada,” says the agency’s co-founder, Scot Keith. “Canadian politicians hate it when they look like the bad guys on the world stage. We pride ourselves on being good people and we're using that insight to help us end the wolf cull.”

LBB’s April Summers sits down with Colin Penstone, account director at ONE23WEST, to go behind the scenes of the campaign, exploring how the concept took shape, the risks and challenges involved in confronting such a politically charged issue, and how creativity can be a catalyst for meaningful change.

LBB> How did you first get involved with Pacific Wild and this issue in general?

Colin> Pacific Wild approached us for support in making the public more aware of the issue. We learned a ton from the organisation when they first approached us with this project. They walked us through everything that happens with the wolf cull, as well as everything they've done in the past in terms of trying to put an end to this.

In doing our own research we found that, ultimately, almost everyone who learned about the cull was against it — most people just didn't know.

Pacific Wild gave us a pretty open brief. They said, ‘how can you help us get the message out there and end the wolf cull?’. Then we turned that into a creative brief for our own team.





LBB> How much freedom did you have to push for something as provocative as ‘Brutal British Columbia’?

Colin> The issue was complex, but the brief was simple — end the wolf cull by any means necessary. I have to give a tremendous amount of credit to our clients at Pacific Wild because they were the perfect collaborators from the start. They knew that they had to do something bold to drive real change so we were given a lot of creative freedom on this.





LBB> How did both of you weigh up the risks of a potential backlash?

Colin> We had a lot of conversations about risk. We considered all of the different stakeholders: oil, gas and logging, as well as the indigenous stakeholders who are really important. We actually got a statement of support from the union of BC Indian chiefs, which was a big part of our PR strategy in regards to managing backlash.





LBB> Scot mentioned that Canadian politicians hate it when they appear to be the villains on a global scale. Can you unpack how that insight became a cornerstone of the strategy?

Colin> Absolutely. This campaign is not anti BC at all. We all actually love BC, it’s our home. When we see these ads for beautiful British Columbia, it's very inspiring — but there's also this contradiction, right? There's all of this beautiful imagery out there – Destination BC even uses Ian McAllister photography, one of the founders of Pacific Wild – but behind that beautiful imagery, there's a taxpayer-funded practice that people just don't know about.

We took the tourism approach because we saw the opportunity to flip the script on a marketing strategy that was already being used. And flip it in a very real way.





LBB> Why did you lean into that tourism lens rather than just a local activism campaign?

Colin> It goes back to what Scot said. As Canadians, we take a lot of pride in how people see us. We wanted to show the government that it's not just people in Canada that feel a certain way about this — it's people all over the world.





LBB> Creatively speaking, what were the biggest challenges in balancing the imagery, which is shocking, with the compelling design?

Colin> The biggest challenge creatively, to be completely honest, was finding people who would put it up. The campaign is very graphic and provocative. One of the reasons we went to international markets with our out-of-home is because every traditional OOO outlet in BC said no. We looked at a lot of domestic placements originally, but once the creative was established, a lot of vendors weren't comfortable putting it up.





LBB> Was there a contingency plan in place if the campaign fence faced censorship?

Colin> If there have been any complaints, and if there are any campaign complaints, as the out of home is up for the next month, we will be forced to take it down, but we will find somewhere new to put it.





LBB> Can you talk about the pop-up shop’s design? What were some of the most unsettling details you included intentionally to provoke a reaction?

Colin> All of it was done to get a reaction. We had our souvenir shop owner in there to really educate people. This was an important aspect of the activation because it is one thing for people to see this really graphic imagery, but it's another thing for people to actually understand the root of the issue. And making sure that people understood was important to us. We had a lot of different merchandise on display, from shirts to tote bags, water bottles, shot glasses. One of the more impactful ones was a beautiful plushy wolf who had three bullet holes in him. That was quite stark, and we got quite a lot of reactions towards it.





LBB> How was the photo and video content for the campaign sourced, given the sensitivity of the subject?

Colin> All of the graphic imagery of the wolves came from a Freedom of Information request that was put out to the government of BC.









LBB> And in terms of capturing people's response to that, what role did hidden cameras play in storytelling? How did you work ethically with that footage?

Colin> Obviously, it's all hidden camera-based so everyone that's in the Final Cut gave their approval. After leaving the shop we pulled them aside to ask, in case they weren’t aware of the hidden cameras. We wanted to make sure they were comfortable being on film, and got them to sign some release forms prior to moving forward with our edit.





LBB> Have you seen any early signs that the campaign is sparking conversations in political or tourism circles?

Colin> Yes, one councilor who's running for city council in the Cowichan Valley wrote an open letter to premier David Eby, claiming the souvenir shop as the impetus for writing that open letter, demanding an end to the wolf cull. We also have had one minister reach out and request a meeting with Pacific Wild.





LBB> Amazing! Given what you have learnt on this project, do you have any advice for other creative agencies tackling this kind of cause-driven work, where the goal is to enact policy and change?

Colin> The objective of this campaign was not to turn people away from BC — it was to make BC better. In terms of advice for other agencies potentially going down this avenue, they should know this project worked because we had a collaborative client who was prepared to take a risk. A traditional awareness campaign just wasn't going to work for something like this. We luckily had a client who was willing to plant the flag in the sand and stand for something, which is why we've seen success.





LBB> Looking back, what would you say makes you proudest about this campaign?

Colin> I will be proudest of this campaign if we end the wolf cull. That is ultimately the singular driver of success for us. Second to that, everyone that we work with has come up to us and said, ‘Wow, I didn't know this was going on’. It is very shameful of the government to be hiding this from citizens, and having people write letters to enact change, is tremendous. We will make an impact on this if we do it together, and the more people that we get involved, the better.





LBB> And finally, given how controversial the project was, why was it important for ONE23WEST to take this on?

Colin> We always embrace the opportunity to stand for something and make a place that we all live in, a place that we all love, better.







