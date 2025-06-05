Stagwell Gears Up for SPORT BEACH 2025

​​Stagwell, the challenger network built to transform marketing, returns to the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity as the official LIONS Sport Partner of 2025. New partners including 2X Olympic Medallist and US National Champion in Figure Skating Nancy Kerrigan, actor and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds, Grand Slam champion Sloane Stephens, and NBA Champion and Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade recently joined the SPORT BEACH 2025 roster and will participate in programming throughout the week.



To register and view the full programming calendar, visitsportbeach.com.



New 2025 Athlete and Speaker Partners



​



Nancy Kerrigan (Figure Skating) – Nancy Kerriganhas been one of America's most recognisable sports icons for over 25 years as a two-time Olympic medallist and US National Champion in Figure Skating. In addition to her work on the ice, the two time Olympic medallist is an author, has regularly appeared on television and in movies as an actor, has been a sports commentator, was instrumental in the creation of key figure skating shows and has been a motivational speaker and advocate for issues related to infertility. The Nancy Kerrigan Foundation has raised significant funds for the vision impaired in honour of her legally blind mother and she has been recognised for her excellence on and off the ice.



Sloane Stephens (Tennis) – Sloane Stephensis an American professional tennis player, Grand Slam champion, and Olympian. Off the court, Sloane is the founder of Doc & Glo, a clean body care brand designed for 'bodies in motion.' She also serves as an active investor and advisor in the consumer, wellness, and tech spaces. Through the Sloane Stephens Foundation, she impacts over 15,000 youth annually through programs inCompton, CA, andSouth Florida.



Dwyane Wade (Basketball) –Dwyane Wadeis an NBA Champion, Hall of Famer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. Wade won Olympic gold in 2008 and was named one of the NBA's 75 greatest players. Wade's entrepreneurial investments and business partnerships include The Wy Network (digital content network), Wade Cellars, Proudly Baby Care, TMRW Sports, Utah Jazz, Chicago Sky, and more. Wade executive produced several acclaimed films and documentaries, including Oscar-winning animated short Hair Love, Sports Emmy-winning documentary The Redeem Team, Emmy award-winning documentary short The Dads, and Oscar-nominated short documentary The Barber of Little Rock. Wade also co-founded the Social Change Fund United and Translatable, a platform for LGBTQIA+ youth. Wade recently joined Amazon Prime Video's NBA Coverage team for the upcoming season.



​

New 2025 Brand and Media Partners



​



Boardroom is a media brand co-founded by Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman that focuses on the intersection of sports, entertainment, and business. Boardroom's media arm produces daily and weekly newsletters along with premium content showcasing how athletes, executives, musicians, and creators are moving the business world forward. Boardroom's network reaches over 52 million unique visitors each month, delivering a powerful blend of premium content and immersive experiences.



Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimisation platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visitintegralads.com.



(IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimisation platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visitintegralads.com. Life Time is a modern lifestyle brand that blends wellness, nutrition, and long-term well-being into one holistic offering. With more than 180 Athletic Country Clubs across the US and Canada, a robust digital platform, and nearly 30 premier athletic events, Life Time offers more than gym. It offers a way of life. Designed for members from 90 days to 90-plus years, Life Time's ecosystem supports healthy living, aging, and connection through programs, classes and activities that span performance, recovery, nutrition, and entertainment. Its LTH supplement line reflects a legacy of excellence, rooted in science, delivered through trust. Recently named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2025 and certified as a Great Place to Work, Life Time continues to redefine what wellness looks and feels like through thoughtful design, and meaningful experiences. They are committed to not only help people live long, but to thoroughly enjoy all the days of their lives.



Life Time is a modern lifestyle brand that blends wellness, nutrition, and long-term well-being into one holistic offering. With more than 180 Athletic Country Clubs across the US and Canada, a robust digital platform, and nearly 30 premier athletic events, Life Time offers more than gym. It offers a way of life. Designed for members from 90 days to 90-plus years, Life Time's ecosystem supports healthy living, aging, and connection through programs, classes and activities that span performance, recovery, nutrition, and entertainment. Its LTH supplement line reflects a legacy of excellence, rooted in science, delivered through trust. Recently named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2025 and certified as a Great Place to Work, Life Time continues to redefine what wellness looks and feels like through thoughtful design, and meaningful experiences. They are committed to not only help people live long, but to thoroughly enjoy all the days of their lives.



Minute Media – Minute Media is a global technology and content company specialising in sports and culture. Minute Media's proprietary tech platform enables the creation, distribution and monetisation of digital content experiences. They own and operate leading sports content brands, including The Players' Tribune, FanSided, and90min, and serve as the publisher of Sports Illustrated and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit across digital and print platforms. Minute Media also provides sports highlight rights through their recent technology acquisition of STN Video. The company reaches200Mmonthly users, powering 1,500+ content creators and 400+ distribution partners across 14 global markets in 10 languages. They also reach a robust print subscriber base through the publication of Sports Illustrated, Sports Illustrated Swim and Sports Illustrated Kids magazines. Minute Media has offices in New York, London, Tel-Aviv, São Paulo and Asia. For more information, visitwww.MinuteMedia.com.



NBA2KLeague is a joint venture between the NBA and Take-Two Interactive. Driven by a bold new vision, the NBA and Take-Two Interactive are reimagining the league into a global digital entertainment business. The future business will level up the NBA and Take-Two Interactive's long standing partnership and seek to engage consumers who live and play where pop culture, gaming and basketball collide. The venture will feature a digital media brand, immersive live events and a revamped2Kleague. Through these channels, the new venture will build, engage and activate a broader fan base that is immersed in basketball and culture.



Øpus Intelligence is the world's first AI-native Tribal Knowledge Marketing platform - an enterprise-grade system built to create blinding speed and efficiency for marketers with automation powered by human expertise that LLM's cannot replicate. Founded by Omar Johnson - former CMO of Beats by Dre and VP of Marketing at Apple - Øpus uniquely blends machine learning with deeply embedded cultural and creative instinct. The platform combines proprietary retrieval architecture with exclusive, expert-sourced knowledge collections across marketing, media, sport, fashion, and entertainment. Øpus is currently powering brand campaigns, athlete partnerships, and audience personas for some of the most influential companies and creators in the world. It is redefining the future of marketing - where deep tribal knowledge, not prompts, fuels automation at scale. For more, visitopusintelligence.com.



PepsiCo (PEP) products are enjoyed more than one billion times a day in over 200 countries and territories around the world. As one of the world's leading food and beverage companies with iconic brands like Lay's, Gatorade and Pepsi, PepsiCo is deeply committed to the power of sport to unite and inspire. From serving as a premier sponsor of the NBA and NFL, to celebrating a decade-long partnership with UEFA, to fuelling the thrill of Formula 1 through a new global alliance, PepsiCo continues to bring fans closer to the moments and athletes they love, on and off the field.



SMAC Entertainment – Founded in 2011, SMAC Entertainment, a multi-dimensional talent management, music, branding and production company, brings together former NFL strategist and marketing executive, Constance Schwartz-Morini, and Pro Football Hall of Famer and Emmy Award-winning television host, Michael Strahan, to create a major presence in the sports and entertainment arena. In addition to representing globally recognised talent, SMAC produces a diversified slate of film and television content, with projects set up at primetime cable and broadcast networks including HBO, DIRECTV, Showtime, ABC, CBS, E!, NFL Network, Audience Network, and Nickelodeon, as well as Prime Video. In addition, SMAC has engineered multiple clothing brands including Collection and MSX by Michael Strahan, two men's clothing and accessory lines available at Men's Warehouse and JCPenny; MSX by Michael Strahanfor NFL as well as Erin Andrews' licensed sportswear collection, WEAR by Erin Andrews.



The Trade Desk is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimise digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visitthetradedesk.com.



