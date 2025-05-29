WPP Beats The Heat with Sprite's Refreshing Summer Campaign

Today Sprite has launched ‘Turn Up Refreshment’, a global summer campaign designed to beat the heat.

Created by WPP Open X, led by Ogilvy and supported by VML, Essence Mediacom, Subvrsive and Ultralight Studio, the campaign includes two new spots as well as partnerships with music festivals and talent, and immersive beach experiences.









At the core of the campaign is a real-time data strategy designed to deliver contextual out-of-home advertisements, triggered by real time heat moments. This includes geo-located proximity media targeting consumers in strategic locations, as well as interactive brand experiences offering a refreshing respite from summer heat.

“Sprite is the ultimate refreshment and there is no better time to drink it than in the summer heat," said Oana Vlad, global VP at Sprite. "This year, Sprite’s refreshment is not just about the drink but also experiences. Experiences that provide ultimate refreshment celebrating the fusion of music, artists and festivals to help everyone make the most of the summer heat and enjoy every moment."











The accompany films tap into the everyday 'heat moments' faced throughout the summer -- from the discomfort of a sweltering car journey to seeking respite from the scorching sands -- and shows how an ice-cold Sprite offers a moment of refreshing relief.

Across the globe, Sprite is amplifying the summer refreshment with a series of headline talent partnerships, partnering with top Chinese singer/actor, JC-T, as a new multi-channel brand ambassador, and creating exclusive digital content and OOH activations with K-Pop artist Karina.

Sprite will also take over beaches in Vietnam, the Philippines and Brazil with immersive experiences and live music throughout the summer. And on-pack promotion will offer consumers the chance to win VIP packages to Waterbomb music festival, tickets to premier HipHop and other music events across the globe, as well as bespoke merchandise and exclusive SNIPES voucher codes.



