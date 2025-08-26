senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Spotify’s Fan Life Returns with Cinematic Films that Celebrate Real Fans

26/08/2025
70
Share
Spotify's campaign spotlights the passion of real fans worldwide with seven short films capturing the rituals, styles, and celebrations that define fandom

Spotify’s Fan Life ad campaign is back – this time, with 7 cinematic films that put real fans front and centre.

The viral campaign that celebrated global fandoms through stunning photography has evolved to include a series of short films, each capturing the spirit of real fans celebrating their unique fandoms.

Each film features real-life fans of Bad Bunny, Charli xcx, Lil Uzi Vert, Rezz, Sleep Token, Megan Moroney, and Pitbull partaking in the distinctive rituals, styles, and celebrations that define their fandom – from a touching dance party with a Bad Bunny fan and his abuela, to a late late night (or very very early morning) bike ride for Charli xcx fans, to donning the iconic bald caps and suits for Pitbull fans.

Fans will start to see the campaign roll out across social, billboards, and subway stations around the globe.

Fan Life will also feature local artist fandoms that deeply resonate with regional audiences around the world, including Kid Yugi, ANNA, and Alfa in Italy; Aitana in Spain; Angèle, Aya Nakamura, Tiakola, and La Mano 1.9 in France; Berq, Nina Chuba, Tokio Hotel, and Souly in Germany; Skakira, LATIN MAFIA, Enjambre, Cachirula, and Sabino in Mexico; Natanzinho Lima, Duquesa, Anitta, and Pabllo Vittar in Brazil; and PinkPantheress in the UK.

With this second installation of the campaign, Spotify's bringing new depth and dimension – translating the movement, sound, and emotion of fandom in ways only video can capture.

To dive deeper into Fan Life and explore all the films, head to Spotify’s For the Record blog.​

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Spotify
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Spotify
Sleep Token
Fan Life
26/08/2025
Rezz
Fan Life
26/08/2025
Pitbull
Fan Life
26/08/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1