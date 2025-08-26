Spotify’s Fan Life Returns with Cinematic Films that Celebrate Real Fans

​Spotify’s Fan Life ad campaign is back – this time, with 7 cinematic films that put real fans front and centre.

The viral campaign that celebrated global fandoms through stunning photography has evolved to include a series of short films, each capturing the spirit of real fans celebrating their unique fandoms.

Each film features real-life fans of Bad Bunny, Charli xcx, Lil Uzi Vert, Rezz, Sleep Token, Megan Moroney, and Pitbull partaking in the distinctive rituals, styles, and celebrations that define their fandom – from a touching dance party with a Bad Bunny fan and his abuela, to a late late night (or very very early morning) bike ride for Charli xcx fans, to donning the iconic bald caps and suits for Pitbull fans.

Fans will start to see the campaign roll out across social, billboards, and subway stations around the globe.

Fan Life will also feature local artist fandoms that deeply resonate with regional audiences around the world, including Kid Yugi, ANNA, and Alfa in Italy; Aitana in Spain; Angèle, Aya Nakamura, Tiakola, and La Mano 1.9 in France; Berq, Nina Chuba, Tokio Hotel, and Souly in Germany; Skakira, LATIN MAFIA, Enjambre, Cachirula, and Sabino in Mexico; Natanzinho Lima, Duquesa, Anitta, and Pabllo Vittar in Brazil; and PinkPantheress in the UK.

With this second installation of the campaign, Spotify's bringing new depth and dimension – translating the movement, sound, and emotion of fandom in ways only video can capture.



To dive deeper into Fan Life and explore all the films, head to Spotify’s For the Record blog.​

