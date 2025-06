Spiro Previews Research Showing Experiential Marketing Drives Revenue Growth

In today’s climate of economic uncertainty and tightened budgets, marketers are under mounting pressure to prove business ROI - and experiential has long been one of the most powerful, yet hardest-to-measure, channels in the mix.

Leading global experiential marketing agency Spiro is solving that challenge - previewing new research findings that draw direct line between live brand experiences (tradeshows, events, festivals) and purchase intent. These findings demonstrate that experiential is more than an engagement tactic.

The agency is previewing key findings from the Spiro Experiential Marketing Impact (EMI) Report ahead of its full release, during partnership activations with Brand Innovators and Café Society during Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

“Marketers don’t need more stunts and activations - they need quantifiable evidence,” said Carley Faircloth-Kilmurray, global CMO at Spiro. “Now, we can draw a line from experiential marketing to customer purchase intent. By quantifying the business value of experiential, we are able to give marketers the data they need to defend spend, scale success, and use live experiences as a strategic revenue driver.”

The proprietary study, conducted in partnership with an independent research firm, reviewed responses from more than 1,000 participants vetted through detailed screening. Once accepted, attendees who had engaged with various vertical brands at live events in the last six months were invited to participate in an online survey that included advanced logic and additional controls for marketing measurement confidence and data hygiene.

The EMI Report additionally quantifies the impact of critical factors that strengthen Brand Gravity - the intangible feeling that creates bonds with customers to drive brand loyalty and revenue - proving that live experiential marketing accelerates factors such as engagement, amplification, trust, and conversion.

“This study demonstrates a link between experiential design at live events to real marketing effectiveness and business outcomes,” said Dane Aloe, Spiro’s EVP, strategy and measurement. “And this intelligence allows us to optimise specific behavioural levers within our experiential design to increase the connection between audiences and brands to drive results.”

Timed perfectly during Cannes Lions, the EMI Report also supports the Lions State of Creativity Report, which found that 51% of brands struggle with bold creative risks due to lackof key audience insights.

Preview Data

Live events demonstrate significant revenue impact: Up to 93% reported making a purchase from the brand post-event (within 12 months).