Spin’s Be A Bear Expands with 3 Key Hires

Above: (L-R) Max Maharajh, Matt Hucks, Barbara Nanyonga, Lizzy Morgan, Luke Whitehouse

Digital strategy agency Be A Bear (BAB) has accelerated its growth with three senior hires and a trio of high-profile project wins - including a competitive pitch victory with IMG for a new sports project now in development.

The IMG win marks another step forward in BAB’s growing presence in sport, building on the momentum of recent work with Channel 5 around the Club World Cup and strong audience engagement from Chelsea FC friendly matches. These successes are part of a wider sports strategy designed to connect fans with the moments that matter most.

BAB is also celebrating a new partnership with Car Throttle, one of the largest automotive media platforms, expanding the agency’s reach into the motoring space.

“These wins are really exciting for us, and I’m glad we’ve found great people to join the team at this pivotal point,” said Max Maharajh, managing director of Be A Bear. “We wanted to branch beyond entertainment media into new fandom-driven verticals in sport. Sports rights holders need audiences now more than ever, and we believe there’s a real gap in the market for agencies who understand audiences and YouTube the way we do.”

“Post-acquisition and during this growth spurt, I’m proud to see the journey Be A Bear is on,” added Max Whicher, chief business officer at Spin Group. “They’re pushing into new sectors, delivering results, and embodying the entrepreneurial spirit that makes our group thrive.”

To support this milestone, BAB has strengthened its ranks with three strategic hires: Luke Whitehouse has joined as digital account manager from IMG Media, Barbara Nanyonga as senior channel manager from GH05T, and Matt Hucks as business intelligence lead from Little Dot Studios.

Be A Bear has a global footprint with an impressive client roster including Paramount, Channel 5, MTV, and BET. The company is part of the Spin Group, a wider agency which drives relevance for global brands on social media, working with clients such as Google Cloud, loveholidays, Fortnum & Mason, InPost and Five Guys, to name a few.

For more information please contact lucy@spinbrands.co.uk

