Fortnum & Mason Selects Spin as Agency for Social Strategy

10/06/2025
48
Share
Spin will be working on a social media strategy for the brand to support their team helping to elevate Fortnum & Mason's online presence and engage with their audience

Social media agency Spin has announced its partnership with the prestigious brand Fortnum & Mason. After a successful competitive pitch, Spin will be working on a social media strategy for the brand to support their team helping to elevate Fortnum & Mason's online presence and engage with their audience.

Looking after the account will be Spin account director Charlotte Neil, strategy director Kerry Baird and strategist Araminta Jurgen Romrig.

Charlotte Neil, account director at Spin commented, “We are incredibly excited to be partnering with Fortnum & Mason. A truly iconic brand with such rich heritage and storytelling at its heart. We will be working very closely with their wider team to develop a social strategy that brings the extraordinary world of Fortnum's to life across their channels and connects with audiences in meaningful and creative ways”.

Spin, an independent, 360 social agency with clients across almost every continent, has more than 75 full-time employees (primarily based in London) including AU, LATAM & EU and continues to experience impressive growth year on year.

The team of creatives, strategists and social marketers look after global brands including Paramount, LVMH, Google, Fujifilm, Del Monte, UMG, Bupa, Britvic, AliExpress, Napolina & Ann Summers.

This leading independent social agency is continuing their success story through breakout wins, growing clients through value-adding work, launching new innovation, on-the-pulse offerings, international expansion starting with the US and MENA and targeted and tactical acquisitions.

