Spin Welcomes Maria Rubio as Marketing Manager

Social Media Agency Spin has announced the appointment of Maria Rubio to the team as its new marketing manager.

Maria brings a sharp mind for strategy, a creative flair for storytelling, and the kind of calm, clear thinking that’s gold in a fast-paced agency world. She has joined to help shape how Spin shows up to the world - from standout campaigns and thought leadership to awards, events, and everything in between.

Max Whicher, co-founder and CBO of Spin, said, "We’ve built an agency that helps some of the biggest brands on the planet stand out online. Now it’s time to take that same energy and apply it to our own brand. Maria gets it- she’s strategic, creative, and completely aligned with where we’re heading as a business."

