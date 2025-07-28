senckađ
news
Specsavers Fixes Blurred Vision for Oasis Reunion Tour

28/07/2025
Specsavers joins the Oasis tour cultural moment with Manchester hearing stunt and Wembley OOH

As brands jump on the cultural wave around the Oasis reunion tour, Specsavers has rolled out two tongue-in-cheek activations that bring its iconic humour and health message to fans spanning generations, from nostalgic Britpop originals to indie-loving newcomers. I just wanted to send across in case you and the team may be planning any Oasis brand activation news or round-up stories.

Since the OOH at Wembley went live on Saturday its also been shared by Oasis themselves on Instagram.

Hearing activation – Manchester 18th July

To promote its national audiology campaign The Whole Conversation, Specsavers hit the streets of Manchester during the Oasis Heaton Park gigs. Partnering with local creator Jack Wood, the brand launched a playful 'hear-tch-hiking' stunt which mapped the best spots around the city where people could hear the concert without a ticket (if your hearing’s sharp enough).

Sight activation – Wembley (Live 26/30th July and 2nd/3rd August)

This weekend, the brand moved south with a sight-focused OOH moment outside Wembley Stadium. The creative, live from Friday at Wembley Park tube, riffs on Britpop rivalry with tongue in cheek headline:

'The original Blur rival'

After Damon Albarn recently admitted that Oasis won the Britpop battle, the activation reminds fans and '90s purists that Specsavers was fixing blurred vision long before the cultural clash of guitars and fringe cuts.

