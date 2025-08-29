Specialist Spotlight: Lauri Vassinen

From Fixed to Mixed



Lauri has worked across the full spectrum of the creative industry - what he calls the vortex of creative communications, advertising, design, entertainment and technology.



So why go freelance?



“For the true freedom to mix, match and cross-work with talents, agencies and companies in the creative spectrum”.



For a thinker, doer, and maker, freelancing offers the freedom to evolve without constraints instead of settling for a fixed purpose.



The Industry Is Shifting-Collaboration Sparks the Renaissance



We believe the next chapter for our industry won’t be written by siloed teams or over-engineered processes. It will be built by collaboration, and Lauri sees it clearly:



“I sense a renaissance of creativity coming up where experience and talent makes ideas come to life.”



“The true power lies in collaboration and networks to make truly brilliant work happen. I hope that people will get out more and expose themselves to random new things and experiences to form unique insights and perspectives.”



Fuel this renaissance with curiosity. Get outside the echo chamber. Chase randomness. Turn fresh experiences into original experiences, and then put them to work. Or as Lauri said:



“Don’t prompt yourself into the matrix. Think, think again and then express those thoughts.”



Why Supersprints Work (and Traditional Processes Don’t)



We asked Lauri why traditional creative processes so often fails:



“Clumsy structures, rules and high thresholds. The amount of work that is required before people actually start working is getting ridiculous.”



He’s talking about the scopes-about-out-of-scopes, slow hierarchies, and bloated processes: all trademarks of the “traditional” way of working in our industry.



So, what’s the verdict on Supersprints?



“Supersprints create that frame where the work happens in a free and focused flow with no interruptions. Sure it is intensive and you dive deep but that is a good way to eliminate the usual chaos and distractions.”



In short: cut the waste, build the momentum, and let talent do what talent does best.



Work that Speaks for Itself



Lauri’s work can be characterised by creating concepts with lasting impact.



The work? Chasing The Spot / Skateboarding Team Finland for the Tokyo Olympics 2021



The challenge? Create a national team when skateboarding was introduced to the Olympics the first time.



The solution? Creating a sports sponsorship program, TV show and spicing things up by producing a theme song for it.



The work? Halloween campaign for Mc Donald’s.



The challenge? Finding a way to genuinely have fun with a seasonal holiday while staying true to the brand. .



The solution? A bold yet playful twist on the legendary golden arches. The piece is still popping up on social media a decade later, and even made its way from Northern Europe to South Korea.



​



The work that made you, you?



For Lauri, it’s the thinking and brilliance of Bill Bernbach, Keith Reinhard and Sir John Heagarty and the imaginary vision of Stan Lee and Moebius and the artistic expression of Hunter S Thompson. When the going gets weird the weird turn pro.



Final Words?



“Turn nothing into something and have fun while doing it.”



Got a challenge? Collaborate with world-class talent like Lauri through a Supersprint and get to the right idea, fast. ⚡️



The Specialist Spotlight Series unveils the brilliant minds in our creative operating system, bringing you closer to the top talent in the world.

