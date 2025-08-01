Inside the Campaign: Exploring Why Girls Fall in Love with the Beautiful Game

The best creative ideas start with a question, one that opens the door to untold stories and unheard voices. When we asked ourselves "Why do girls fall in love with football?", it quickly became more than a creative prompt. It became a reason to explore the emotional and cultural connections between young women and the world’s most-loved sport.





A collaborative approach

Working closely with teams at INTERSPORT and adidas, we developed a concept that celebrates girls' passion for football through authentic storytelling and local voices. And we set out to bring a story-led campaign to life that taps into the personal side of the game - not stats, not trophies, but the why.

“As shown by the great excitement in Switzerland this summer, women’s football continues to grow and inspire. We are therefore proud to celebrate enthusiasts ‘Making Football Their Game’,” said Eliane Ruch, category manager athletics for INTERSPORT Switzerland. “By focusing on the stories of six different players from six countries – Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Slovenia, Greece and Germany – this campaign demonstrates not only the passion and community that football provides, but how our unique stories and experiences define our love of the sport. This is the essence of INTERSPORT’s brand narrative, ‘MAKE IT YOUR GAME’ which is all about supporting and encouraging people to find their place in sport, irrespective of their background and experience, and whatever their goal (or ‘game’) may be.”

From the very beginning, the campaign was built on collaboration. We worked closely with INTERSPORT’s local market teams across Europe to identify real, inspiring young footballers, not actors, who could bring their stories to the screen with honesty and heart.





Building a team of Specialists

With Megan leading at the helm, we interviewed each player and worked with local videographers in six different countries. By taking a decentralized, on-the-ground approach, we were able to capture the stories in local languages and show football as it’s truly experienced in each country - deeply personal and unique. Yet, when brought together, these individual stories form a powerful, unified chorus.









The Result: A love letter to women’s football

Now live on INTERSPORT platforms, the final campaign is a vibrant tribute to girls and football and a proof that when we invest in real stories, told authentically and produced collaboratively, the impact is lasting.







Rachna Dhall-Haasnoot, creative partner at Superson shared: “We're proud to have helped shape a campaign that, through our unique approach, created space for young female footballers to share their voices.”

The campaign has been released across the six INTERSPORT European markets from which the players are from. And, thanks to INTERSPORT’s long-term partner adidas, the official supplier partner of the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025, each of the six players were united at the final in Basel on Sunday 27th July.





