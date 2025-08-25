senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Sol Beer’s 'ParaSol' Helps Canadians Soak Up Last Drops of Summer

25/08/2025
26
Share
First-of-its-kind Sol patio umbrella from Publics Toronto filters out UV rays whilst letting the sun shine through

Sol beer and Publicis Toronto are helping Canadians soak up every last drop of summer – literally.

Introducing the ParaSol: a first-of-its-kind Sol patio umbrella that filters out UV rays while still letting the sunshine through. Unlike traditional umbrellas that blanket patios in shade, the ParaSol lets Canadians enjoy the brightness of summer without having to retreat from the sun, so they can kick back with the refreshing taste of Sol and make the most of the season.

Sol believes the patio experience should be about embracing the sun, not hiding from it. That’s why the brand created the ParaSol: an innovative, UV-limiting umbrella that lets you enjoy more sunshine with less UV exposure. It offers greater protection than most opaque umbrellas, all while keeping the sunny vibes going strong.

“Sol is a brand that celebrates the joy and energy the sun brings to social moments, and the ParaSol is a perfect expression of that,” said Giwoun Park, marketing director at Sol. “Rather than block the sun, we set out to reimagine the patio experience. The result is an innovation that brings people together to enjoy every bright, social moment the season has to offer, even as summer winds down.”

Just in time for the final stretch of patio season, Sol is giving consumers the chance to experience the ParaSol first-hand. Beginning August 22nd, lakeside patio Bobby Bermuda’s (235 Queens Quay W) will feature the ParaSol for a limited time, giving guests even more reason to raise a glass and linger a little longer outdoors.

“When we looked at the patio experience, we realised something ironic – people go outside for the sun, then immediately sit in the shade,” said Vini Dalvi, chief creative officer at Publicis Toronto. “The ParaSol flips that. It’s an idea rooted in the brand’s DNA, and it gave us the chance to innovate something fun, unexpected, and refreshingly optimistic.”

The ParaSol was brought to life through creative and strategy led by Publicis Toronto, with production and experiential elements executed by Publicis Sport & Entertainment, PR and influencer efforts managed by North Strategic, and media handled by Publicis Connect and Billups.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Publicis Canada
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Publicis Canada
ParaSol
Sol
25/08/2025
Get serious about sleep
Sleep Country Canada
07/07/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1