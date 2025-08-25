Sol Beer’s 'ParaSol' Helps Canadians Soak Up Last Drops of Summer

Sol beer and Publicis Toronto are helping Canadians soak up every last drop of summer – literally.



Introducing the ParaSol: a first-of-its-kind Sol patio umbrella that filters out UV rays while still letting the sunshine through. Unlike traditional umbrellas that blanket patios in shade, the ParaSol lets Canadians enjoy the brightness of summer without having to retreat from the sun, so they can kick back with the refreshing taste of Sol and make the most of the season.

Sol believes the patio experience should be about embracing the sun, not hiding from it. That’s why the brand created the ParaSol: an innovative, UV-limiting umbrella that lets you enjoy more sunshine with less UV exposure. It offers greater protection than most opaque umbrellas, all while keeping the sunny vibes going strong.

“Sol is a brand that celebrates the joy and energy the sun brings to social moments, and the ParaSol is a perfect expression of that,” said Giwoun Park, marketing director at Sol. “Rather than block the sun, we set out to reimagine the patio experience. The result is an innovation that brings people together to enjoy every bright, social moment the season has to offer, even as summer winds down.”

Just in time for the final stretch of patio season, Sol is giving consumers the chance to experience the ParaSol first-hand. Beginning August 22nd, lakeside patio Bobby Bermuda’s (235 Queens Quay W) will feature the ParaSol for a limited time, giving guests even more reason to raise a glass and linger a little longer outdoors.



“When we looked at the patio experience, we realised something ironic – people go outside for the sun, then immediately sit in the shade,” said Vini Dalvi, chief creative officer at Publicis Toronto. “The ParaSol flips that. It’s an idea rooted in the brand’s DNA, and it gave us the chance to innovate something fun, unexpected, and refreshingly optimistic.”



The ParaSol was brought to life through creative and strategy led by Publicis Toronto, with production and experiential elements executed by Publicis Sport & Entertainment, PR and influencer efforts managed by North Strategic, and media handled by Publicis Connect and Billups.

