news
No.8, Caviar, and Film Soho Host Soho Summer Sundowners 2025

22/07/2025
Soho Mews filled with people, drinks and chips to celebrate creativity and show off the work of CGI and post teams in a more immersive and real way

What happens when three creative groups, No.8, Caviar, and Film Soho, get together for a summer party? You get a Soho Mews full of nice people, cold drinks, hot chips, and a reminder of why this Industry keeps you excited.

Earlier this month, we held Soho Summer Sundowners 2025, a laid-back event in the middle of Portland Mews. The music was loud, the vibes were easy, and the guest list included some of the best minds in production, post, and creativity.

The best chip van in town, with good people and good energy

There were a lot of drinks flowing, a chip van serving up old-school snacks, and a rotating line up of DJs (including a Marvel superstar!) keeping the party going. It was laid-back, honest, and exactly what this community needs more of: real connections without any pretence.

CGI on Display in the Middle of Soho

Utilising the Virtual Production stage at Film Soho we and the chance to show off the work of our CGI and post teams in a more immersive and real way. The space turned into a living canvas for the kind of work that usually happens behind the scenes but should be seen. It included surreal digital environments and creative visual experiments.

A Group Spirit

The spirit of working together was present all night long. It was a reminder that even though our businesses may have different areas of expertise. Production, Post, Talent, space and we all want the same thing: to work with great people and make great things.

As a creative group, we're proud to have co-hosted this event. We want to thank everyone who came, the Film Soho and Caviar London teams, all the DJs, artists, and crew who made the night special.

Don't worry if you missed it. We'll be back on the in the Mews Once again next year before you know it!

