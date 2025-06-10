Smirnoff Ice Embraces Its Iconic Irreverence with Cheeky Toast to 25 Years

To mark 25 years since the global roll-out of Smirnoff ICE, the ‘OG ready-to-drink (RTD)’ is today launching its first-ever global campaign across more than 20 countries worldwide.

Developed in partnership with McCann New York, the campaign creative leans into the long-standing playful tone of voice of Smirnoff ICE – confidently, humorously and self-referentially owning all that we are: the good, the logic-defying and the irreverent. The creative leans into this established tone with re-energised messaging, featuring taglines such as ‘We’re called ICE but we’re a liquid. We don’t get it either’ and ‘Proudly not served at the finest establishments’. The campaign launches with a series of 25th birthday assets tapping into nostalgia, followed by a broader suite of fresh content introducing a new brand world, indicating a whole new era for the product.

The new Smirnoff ICE campaign has begun to roll out in markets including Brazil, where festivals and partnerships are supercharging the campaign, and Ireland which hosted a packed-out launch event accessible via a secret vending machine-cum-doorway. Markets including GB, Canada, Colombia, Northern Europe, South Africa and the US will lead the continued rollout and be live by the end of 2025. The market-led activations follow a continued push for ‘glocal’ marketing across the Smirnoff trademark since the launch of We Do We in 2023 – the first global brand campaign for Smirnoff in over a decade.

The new campaign launches amid a global boom in the RTD category, which has been the fastest-growing Total Beverage Alcohol subcategory over the past three years and is projected to maintain that lead over the next three. Sold in over 140 countries, Smirnoff ICE is the RTD with the largest global footprint and the iconic RTD continues to recruit new brand fans at pace.

Campaign research revealed a growing consumer pushback against overly polished perfection, with audiences craving authenticity and relatability. This shift aligns naturally with the history of playful and irreverent campaigns behind Smirnoff ICE; in recent global focus groups, Smirnoff ICE was described as a ‘don’t-take-yourselves-too-seriously kind of drink’ synonymous with unpretentious fun.

The 360° campaign, with global roll-out of fresh new pack design including the move from bottle-to-can format, takes a shelf-back approach – critical for the convenience category where a significant number of RTD purchases are impulse buys made in store. This strategy is underpinned by vibrant out-of-home interactive in-store experiences and an online video where the Smirnoff ICE can takes on its own casual, cool voice, asserting: ‘I defy all logic […] but your tastebuds will get it’. The campaign also doubles down on Smirnoff’s global approach to continue ramping up digital and social content, working in partnership with Born Social to continually push the brand’s owned platforms to the next level over the last 12-18 months. New campaign social highlights include a Snapchat filter and suite of fresh Instagram content.

Stephanie Jacoby, SVP global Vodkas, Diageo, commented, “I’m thrilled to be shaping the next chapter for Smirnoff ICE and bringing it to the global stage at a moment which feels timelier than ever, as consumers look for iconic drinks in convenient formats which are perfect for on-the-go occasions like festivals and picnics with friends. Smirnoff ICE has been a leader in the category since before we were even saying ‘RTD’ and I can’t wait to shine a light on this iconic player in our portfolio at global scale.

Revisiting 25 years of Smirnoff ICE in the Diageo Archive, it was striking how the product’s witty tone – from lines like ‘I love you* *Terms & Conditions apply’ and ‘I got you the perfect present *I got me the perfect present’ from over two decades ago still feel instantly recognisable’. To create a campaign that resonates globally, we supercharged this identifiable voice with fresh insights into internet culture showing that 67% of gen z prefer comedy and memes. The resulting breakthrough creativity is designed to capture the attention of today’s consumer whilst staying true and authentic to the brand. What we’ve landed on feels bold and fresh and I’m excited to see how loyal brand fans and new recruits alike connect with this new chapter for Smirnoff ICE.”

​Britt Nolan, chief creative officer, McCann Worldgroup North America, commented, “When we looked back at 25 years of Smirnoff ICE, one thing was clear: its refreshingly self-aware, playful tone has always set it apart. We wanted to find an idea that honoured the essence of the brand while moving it forward. And that’s when we made a mind-blowing discovery: Smirnoff ICE isn’t actually ice at all; it’s a liquid. This absurd contradiction hiding in plain sight became the voice of our campaign.”

