McCanners of New York: Clemence Pluche

Q> Why did you decide to pursue a career in Advertising?

Clemence> As a journalism major, I sat in on a Boston Globe editor’s meeting. I left with this naggy little feeling that “journalism” wasn’t the right fit. Was there enough room for my kind of creativity? Did it excite me? The answer was... no. So the next semester I took an advertising class, realised that Mad Men wasn’t fiction, and it just might be for me. It blended two things I loved: writing and art direction.





Q> Outside of work, do you have any personal interests or hobbies that you're particularly passionate about? Has this hobby/passion influenced your work in advertising at all?

Clemence> In my day to day, we’re thinking a lot. Ideas. Concepts. Copy. What ifs.

So in my spare time, I like to turn my brain off and just make things.

I started with ceramics 10 years ago, and just recently picked up florals. Each bowl, mug, vase, arrangement wants to be its own thing—I'm just uncovering it. In that sense, it does affect my work in advertising because it taught me the balance of thinking and making. It exercises another muscle: listening, uncovering, being open to a creative idea, instead of viewing it as a “solution” or forcing it to be what it isn’t.





Q> Can you share a project or campaign you've worked on that you're particularly proud of?

Clemence> My favourite work has always been a scrappy budget + hungry client. I worked on a launch for a young, startup airline called JSX. They took risks in the creative, weren’t afraid to be a little offbeat and even approved a two hour, one-take scene for a digital stunt. We shot in Slovenia, I made my debut as an air hostess in the spot, it was such a rich experience.





Q> What advice would you give to someone aspiring to pursue a career in advertising, especially at a large agency like McCann?

Clemence> My advice is: get yours. Ask not what you can do for your agency, but what your agency can do for you, too. Every shop offers something different—and at a big one like McCann, you need to take advantage of the resources that will make you grow. The access to a worldwide network, talent and music teams, and creative mentors of all kinds. You might feel like a small fish in a big pond but grab every kind of experience you can.





Q> What is your favourite area in NYC and why?

Clemence> The Greenpoint/East Williamsburg area by McGolrick Park. The community is really something special. The park reminds me of European layouts with London Plane trees, and it’s bubbling with events (bird watching, art clubs, farmers market, cleanups.) There’s so many local haunts within a 10 block radius: Close Friends for vintage, Land to Sea for coffee, Diamond Lil for cocktails, Palace for pool, Cozy Royale for steak frites.





Q> If you could recommend one hidden gem in NYC that not many people know about, what would it be?

Clemence> Not hidden, but definitely a gem: Bamonte’s. It’s one of those spots that's been around for generations, has retained its standards, and is consistently a good time. Get the veal parm with vodka sauce instead of marinara (trust me.)

