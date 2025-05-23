senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

Smarts Launches the Book of Inside-Out Thinking to Help Brands Make Their People Their Superpower

23/05/2025
42
Share
A fresh new journal and webinar series reveals how brands can ensure that internal comms becomes a key strength, rather than an afterthought

Great brands don’t happen by accident. They come alive through the culture they live, the stories they share and the momentum they create. They’re strong on the inside.     

When your internal culture is aligned to what you stand for, that’s what Smarts calls Cultural Indurance. It’s the consistent, daily discipline of acting, creating and communicating internally in ways that reflect who you are and who you want to be in the world.   

And when you get it right, it unlocks something bigger: Cultural Endurance. The ability for your brand to stand the test of time in culture.   

The question is, how can your people become your superpower? How can you show up authentically to your team and make the impact that matters?   

It’s time for some Inside-Out Thinking. And Ingage, Smarts' internal communications practice, has created a journal to help you do just that.  

So, The Book of Inside-Out Thinking helps you identify your cultural identity as a business, live it from the inside out and get you where you need to be.  It’s brimming with fresh ideas to spark action, offers prompts to challenge your current thinking, and tools to allow for reflection. Because internal comms should be a strength, rather than an afterthought.   

If you want to find out:    

  • How a 250-year-old global brand still inspires employees every week  
  • Why a clothing brand closes their online store on Black Friday  
  • The real difference between empty words and true authenticity  

It’s time to grab yourself a copy.   

With plenty of room for notes, doodles and provocations, you can help your people become the beating heart of a brand that thrives – inside and out.  

Email Katie Bannon on katie.bannon@smarts.agency to find out more.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Smarts
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Smarts
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1