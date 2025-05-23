Smarts Launches the Book of Inside-Out Thinking to Help Brands Make Their People Their Superpower

Great brands don’t happen by accident. They come alive through the culture they live, the stories they share and the momentum they create. They’re strong on the inside.

When your internal culture is aligned to what you stand for, that’s what Smarts calls Cultural Indurance. It’s the consistent, daily discipline of acting, creating and communicating internally in ways that reflect who you are and who you want to be in the world.

And when you get it right, it unlocks something bigger: Cultural Endurance. The ability for your brand to stand the test of time in culture.

The question is, how can your people become your superpower? How can you show up authentically to your team and make the impact that matters?

It’s time for some Inside-Out Thinking. And Ingage, Smarts' internal communications practice, has created a journal to help you do just that.

So, The Book of Inside-Out Thinking helps you identify your cultural identity as a business, live it from the inside out and get you where you need to be. It’s brimming with fresh ideas to spark action, offers prompts to challenge your current thinking, and tools to allow for reflection. Because internal comms should be a strength, rather than an afterthought.

If you want to find out:

How a 250-year-old global brand still inspires employees every week

Why a clothing brand closes their online store on Black Friday

The real difference between empty words and true authenticity

It’s time to grab yourself a copy.

With plenty of room for notes, doodles and provocations, you can help your people become the beating heart of a brand that thrives – inside and out.

Email Katie Bannon on katie.bannon@smarts.agency to find out more.