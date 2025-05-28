Singapore’s National Library Board Brings Books to Life with AR Spectacles

Ever imagined your favourite book characters literally leaping off the pages while you read? Singapore’s National Library Board (NLB), in partnership with technology provider Snap and agency LePub Singapore, are exploring the use of Spectacles, Augmented Reality glasses powered by Snap OS, to enable readers to be immersed in the different worlds of the story they are reading.

Developed for Snap Spectacles, the experience with books and stories will be enhanced with audio-visual AR effects in real-time. The Augmented Reading experience is currently in beta testing and will be available for readers to try out later this year.

Chief librarian and chief innovation officer at the National Library Board, Singapore, Mr Gene Tan, said, “We are happy to partner LePub and Snap in this to explore ways to enhance the experience of stories and books for everyone. This is part of NLB’s ongoing efforts to engage with partners to experiment with new experiences that could inspire discovery and spark a renewed passion for reading and learning.”

Mr Antoine Gilbert, senior manager, AR Studio Paris, Snap, said, "Snap's AR Studio Paris' mission is to educate and inspire the world about the possibilities of augmented reality in the fields of art, education, and culture. With the latest generation of Snap Spectacles, we are pushing the boundaries of immersive experiences, enabling new ways to interact with the world. This innovation is further exemplified by the development of the world’s first Augmented Reading experience — a breakthrough designed to transform how people engage with written content through Snap Spectacles. By bridging the physical and digital realms, we continue to empower creativity and redefine the future of storytelling."

How Augmented Reading Works

The Augmented Reading experience provides a complementary auditory dimension to reading, playing ambient music and sound effects in real-time. This sets the mood and immerses readers in the story. The Augmented Reading Lenses work by scanning the book while the person is reading it, and uses text recognition and machine learning to provide audio and visual effects. This includes creating soundscapes that use suspenseful music to set the scene, sound effects like doors creaking or distant chattering, plus visuals and effects that complement the storyline. The reader can also share their experience, including virtual artefacts they may pick up through the AR Spectacles.

"Our goal is not to replace the traditional reading experience, but to enhance it by creating a compelling gateway to books," explained Stephan Schwarz, executive creative director at LePub Singapore. "These glasses are an invitation to rediscover the joy of deep, meaningful engagement with text. Once people are hooked on the story, we hope they’ll keep reading to the end.

To create the experience, LeGarage – LePub’s innovation hub – worked closely with Snap’s innovation team at its AR Studio in Paris from concept to development.

“We loved the challenge of building a multidisciplinary team that combines our expertise in library sciences, technology, and user experience design. Now you can experience the greatest stories ever written but with an extra dimension,” said Sergey Mast, creative director, Code and Art at LeGarage Singapore.

Prototypes of Snap Spectacles with Augmented Reading Lenses will soon be available for Singaporean residents to try out at a selected library. More details will be shared when ready. A lens prototype of Snap Spectacles featuring Augmented Reading will soon be available for the developers community in Spectacles’ Lens Explorer.