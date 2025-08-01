LePub Singapore Welcomes Jordan Price as Chief Strategy Officer

​LePub Singapore has appointed Jordan Price as chief strategy officer. Jordan brings more than 25 years of experience to the role – including 17 based in Asia – which has given him a truly global and diverse perspective as a strategic leader.



Jordan will report to Penny Sadlier, managing director at LePub Singapore, and work closely with Stephan Schwarz, executive creative director at LePub Singapore. He joins LePub while maintaining a strategic leadership role on global network clients at PG One, part of Publicis Groupe Singapore, where he was formerly regional head of planning.



“LePub has a clear mission: to help brands genuinely play in culture. Culture is the most important ‘medium’ for nurturing brands today, in my opinion. And few brands are tapping it well. I’m excited to do whatever I can to support LePub’s mission and make a real difference for the brands we work on. It’s energising to be part of such a smart, innovative, and wildly creative team,” says Jordan.



Penny adds, “Jordan has the perfect mix of experience, across categories and cultures, to help LePub Singapore’s clients stay relevant and resonate deeply with their customers. With Jordan at our strategic helm, LePub Singapore will leverage cultural insights, creativity and technology to create more meaningful connections, and shape strong brands that thrive for years to come.”



Originally from Canada, Jordan began his working life as a producer in film and television before moving to Hamburg to start his career as a brand strategist. Since then, he has worked in Toronto, Tokyo, Melbourne, and Singapore, his home since 2017, advising on brand, marketing, and communications strategy for more than 60 different brands to-date. He has also guest-lectured at Meiji University, Singapore Management University, and Nanyang Technological University.



Jordan is the seventh senior hire to join LePub Singapore this year, which is part of LePub’s international network with offices in Milan, Rome, Amsterdam, São Paulo, Bogota, Mexico City, Johannesburg, Singapore and New York City.

