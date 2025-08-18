Sight Appoints Andy Larvin as Head of Experiential and Creative Strategy

With over 53 events delivered so far for major brands in 2025, Sight has appointed Andy Larvin as head of experiential and creative strategy.



“Andy knows how to turn creative thinking into real-world impact,” said Anna Patterson, founder of Sight. “He’s not just here to add ideas, he’s here to help shape where we’re going next. His experience in building work that’s both culturally relevant and strategically sharp makes him a powerful addition to our team. As we take on more ambitious projects across new verticals, Andy’s creative leadership will help ensure our experiential work stays original, honest, and brave, whilst collaboratively tackling the business aspirations our clients present to us.”



In 2025, the multi-award winning agency delivered projects for major clients such as Bybit, TOKEN2049, Hilton International, Sophos, and more, with newly won projects in the pipeline within the airline and tech verticals. With 13 years in the experiential field, having worked across APAC for global clients including Binance, Netflix, and Nike, Andy’s role will weave technology and creativity together to enhance brand storytelling for each client, setting new standards for impact.



“It’s a pivotal time for experiential marketing,” says Andy. “We have more tools than ever to fuel creativity and connect with audiences. At the same time, client objectives are sharper and more focused on results. I’m excited to join Sight and get to work on crafting brand stories that not only resonate with people, but also deliver measurable business success.”

