An Ode to the Future: AI Meets the World at SuperAI 2025

Where AI meets the world, the 2025 edition of SuperAI has wrapped up with 7,000 attendees from 1,000+ companies from 100 countries attending the conference at Marina Bay Sands, underscoring Singapore’s role as a global AI hub.

The two-day program explored AI transformation across robotics, healthcare, finance, and more, bringing together cutting-edge start-ups, creators, and innovators shaping the future. It opened with futurist headliners Dwarkesh Patel and Balaji Srinivasan, while Pippa Malmgren and Edward Snowden highlighted global societal challenges. Industry leaders like Foxconn’s IC Lin and Razer CSO Li Meng Lee showcased ground breaking commercial developments emerging from Asia-Pacific.

Pictured: Main Stage of SuperAI

Beyond the main stage, powerful insights were shared exclusively from global tech leaders like Google DeepMind’s APAC GenAI partnerships lead Pratyusha Mukherjee and Amazon Web Service’s (AWS) ASEAN head of technology, Generative AI, Girish Patil on how they're adapting US - built technologies to reflect the rich cultural diversity of the dynamic APAC region.

Pictured: Pratyusha Mukherjee, GenAI Partnerships Lead, APAC, Google DeepMind

The conference marked a milestone for regional AI, featuring the 36-hour NEXT Hackathon where four winning teams rapidly built innovative AI platforms for retail, fashion, and medtech. The Genesis Startup Competition drew over 700 applicants, spotlighting 10 finalists competing for $200,000+ in prizes. Nanyang Biologics took the top prize with its AI-powered drug discovery platform using natural compounds.





Pictured: Next Hackathon Finalists

"SuperAI 2025 united 7,000 global innovators, and the future has never felt more inspiring. From bold ideas to breakthrough tech, it offered a powerful glimpse of what’s ahead. Honoured to continue our partnership with Sight on a conference that’s shaping what’s next." comments Alex Fiksum, co-founder, SuperAI.

“At Sight, we are always seeking better ways to produce, tell our client’s stories, ideate, and bring experiences to life. SuperAI was an eye-awakening experience that offered an insight into the tools of the present and a glimpse into the future, and also one that aligned deeply with our agency’s vision of pushing boundaries and embracing what’s next. We’re excited to continue breaking new ground with our partners at BOB Group, as we now prepare for TOKEN2049 Singapore in October.” says Anna Patterson, founder and chief amazement officer of Sight.

With high energy, real progress, and a line up of industry trailblazers helping to unpack what AI truly means, all under one roof - SuperAI 2025 set a powerful tone for what’s already here, and what’s to come. As the technology continues to evolve, the team now sets its sights on SuperAI 2026, ready to build on the momentum and take the conversation for the curious, even further.

Pictured: The SuperAI x Sight team