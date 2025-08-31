Boldly’s Nick Dean Shows How the Electric Ford Mustang Rides Unbridled

Styled by the inimitable voice over of Bryan Cranston, the piece hits the open road in the all-electric Mustang Mach-E.



Director Nick Dean captures Ford’s Mustang Mach-E as it escapes the city, unbridled, and unleashed. Boldly was tapped by Wieden+Kennedy for the shoot, and has been growing its portfolio of automotive work. Nick, who is known for his high-octane action and engine work, was the only choice to tame the wild mustang.

Working in close collaboration with the creative team at W+K, Nick and the Boldly team planned an ambitious shoot on the outskirts of the GTA, opting to show the Mach-E’s performance on longer drives and its comfort inside the cabin.

Working with multiple vehicles, Nick’s approach, alongside DP Mason Prendergast, was to rig one vehicle, rinse and repeat hard mount angles; meanwhile another unit was working with a free vehicle to run an arm car and drone unit. A third unit was producing stills with Jussi Grznar and social video with DP Alex Han. All the units worked in lock-step to power through an ambitious shot list full of action and high-octane.





BTS by Jamal Omar

Of the production, Nick writes, "I was excited to approach an electric car commercial with the same high-energy language usually reserved for performance spots - especially the feeling of inertia. I didn’t want slow motion to feel sluggish; I wanted it to carry the intensity of high-action slow motion. What excites me is showing electric cars in that light - charged with motion and adrenaline - because the visceral thrill of driving transcends whether it’s electric or combustion. That raw energy of driving itself was what I set out to capture."



The campaign was extra special for the filmmaker as he is also an admirer of the work of Bryan Cranston who voices the spot. "He has this deep and mysterious yet confident voice quality that is unmistakably Ford - I've been a fan for a long time." The film will run on broadcast, online and on social media.



