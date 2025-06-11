senckađ
Serena Williams Joins Stagwell's SPORT BEACH 2025 at Cannes Lions

11/06/2025
Serena Williams joins X CEO Linda Yaccarinoon for a behind the scenes look at the William sisters new podcast

Stagwell, the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced the addition of tennis icon and trailblazer Serena Williams to its SPORT BEACH 2025 roster. On the heels of announcing her and her sister Venus' new podcast with X, Serena will join X CEO Linda Yaccarinoon Thursday, June 19th for a fireside chat at SPORT BEACH to discuss her vision for a new model of athlete-entrepreneur.

To register, view the full programming calendar, and see the full roster of leaders, innovators, and cultural influencers joining SPORT BEACH 2025, visit here

