Serena Williams Joins Stagwell's SPORT BEACH 2025 at Cannes Lions

​Stagwell, the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced the addition of tennis icon and trailblazer Serena Williams to its SPORT BEACH 2025 roster. On the heels of announcing her and her sister Venus' new podcast with X, Serena will join X CEO Linda Yaccarinoon Thursday, June 19th for a fireside chat at SPORT BEACH to discuss her vision for a new model of athlete-entrepreneur.

