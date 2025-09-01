Sephora and Lady Gaga Champion Beauty, Belonging, and Mental Health

Sephora has unveiled its 'We Belong To Something Beautiful' signature campaign with Haus Labs By Lady Gaga.

A Shared Vision: Lady Gaga and Sephora Champion Beauty and Belonging



At the heart of this campaign produced by Maison BETC Paris and BETC Fullsix is a new film featuring Lady Gaga sharing her vision of beauty as being part of a kind, inclusive, joyful, inspiring community, where everyone can safely explore and express themselves, mirroring Sephora’s purpose and vision. The film highlights 'Classes for Confidence,' a program that brings community members together around a shared passion for beauty and storytelling.

​Florence Bellisson, president and chief creative officer at Maison BETC Paris, reveals how the campaign was made pointing out its casting specificity, “We went further in casting and selected people for their unique and authentic beauty stories. The Voice over in the film is created from the real people verbatims.”

The campaign offers a new way of telling the story of the 'We Belong To Something Beautiful' platform, through intertwined testimonies that blend in a voice-over, advocating for self-acceptance and highlighting the essential role that beauty and community play in building self-confidence. To convey this vision, we decided to work with director Fenn O’Meally and photographer Adrienne Raquel, whose subtle eye and deep sensitivity brought the authenticity and emotional nuance this story deserves.



“At Sephora, we're driven by our Purpose to champion a world of inspiration and inclusion where everyone can celebrate their beauty,” said Deborah Yeh, global chief marketing officer of Sephora. “Lady Gaga’s personal story is a magnificent illustration of the values we promote every day and having her sharing her own feeling about what Sephora is all about is an incredible testimony for us.”



First launched in June for Pride Month, with a solidarity action supporting LGBTQIA+ communities in partnership with Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Fondation, the 360 campaign will be fully deployed in the United States, Europe, South East Asia and Australia in September with TV, VOD, in-store displays, social media, OOH, and DOOH.

