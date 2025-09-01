senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Sephora and Lady Gaga Champion Beauty, Belonging, and Mental Health

01/09/2025
25
Share
Sephora partners with Haus Labs By Lady Gaga for 'We Belong to Something Beautiful' from Maison BETC Paris and BETC Fullsix

Sephora has unveiled its 'We Belong To Something Beautiful' signature campaign with Haus Labs By Lady Gaga.

A Shared Vision: Lady Gaga and Sephora Champion Beauty and Belonging

At the heart of this campaign produced by Maison BETC Paris and BETC Fullsix is a new film featuring Lady Gaga sharing her vision of beauty as being part of a kind, inclusive, joyful, inspiring community, where everyone can safely explore and express themselves, mirroring Sephora’s purpose and vision. The film highlights 'Classes for Confidence,' a program that brings community members together around a shared passion for beauty and storytelling.

Florence Bellisson, president and chief creative officer at Maison BETC Paris, reveals how the campaign was made pointing out its casting specificity, “We went further in casting and selected people for their unique and authentic beauty stories. The Voice over in the film is created from the real people verbatims.”

The campaign offers a new way of telling the story of the 'We Belong To Something Beautiful' platform, through intertwined testimonies that blend in a voice-over, advocating for self-acceptance and highlighting the essential role that beauty and community play in building self-confidence. To convey this vision, we decided to work with director Fenn O’Meally and photographer Adrienne Raquel, whose subtle eye and deep sensitivity brought the authenticity and emotional nuance this story deserves.

“At Sephora, we're driven by our Purpose to champion a world of inspiration and inclusion where everyone can celebrate their beauty,” said Deborah Yeh, global chief marketing officer of Sephora. “Lady Gaga’s personal story is a magnificent illustration of the values we promote every day and having her sharing her own feeling about what Sephora is all about is an incredible testimony for us.”

First launched in June for Pride Month, with a solidarity action supporting LGBTQIA+ communities in partnership with Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Fondation, the 360 campaign will be fully deployed in the United States, Europe, South East Asia and Australia in September with TV, VOD, in-store displays, social media, OOH, and DOOH.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from BETC Paris
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from BETC Paris
Playground Reborn
Heetch
25/07/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1