senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Thought Leaders in association withPartners in Crime
Group745

Scanning Fatigue in Connected Packaging

19/06/2025
6
Share
The team at Appetite Creative on why scanning fatigue in Connected Packaging is becoming a real issue

​📲 The Rise of Scanning Fatigue in Connected Packaging

In today’s hyper-connected world, QR codes have become a staple of packaging design — unlocking everything from product stories to loyalty programmes. But as more brands embrace this trend, scanning fatigue in Connected Packaging is becoming a real issue. At Appetite Creative, we work at the intersection of packaging and tech, and we’ve noticed a shift — not every consumer is excited to scan another QR code, especially when the experience that follows feels long, clunky, or irrelevant.

🤯 What Causes Scanning Fatigue in Connected Packaging?

Many brands overestimate what users want in the moment. A five-minute promotional video, a complex form, or a heavy-loading microsite might seem impressive, but often it’s a conversion killer.

Consumers are busy. They want quick wins — something instantly valuable. Overloaded digital experiences cause them to exit early or avoid scanning altogether, leading to lost engagement opportunities and a weaker brand connection.

✨ Less Is More: How to Design Smart, Simple Scan Experiences

The most effective scan experiences are fast, purposeful, and rewarding. That could mean:

  • A helpful reminder about sustainability
  • A surprise discount at checkout
  • A short tip to get more value out of a product
  • A one-click entry into a competition

At Appetite Creative, we’ve found that the best results come from lightweight, user-focused Connected Packaging activations. It’s not about showing off tech; it’s about delivering smart, relevant content at the right moment.

💬 Let’s Talk: What’s Your Best (or Worst) Scan Experience?

Have you ever scanned a package just to be taken to a broken link or a 10-question survey? You’re not alone. On the flip side, when done right, a QR scan can create a memorable, delightful moment that keeps customers coming back.

We’d love to hear from you:
What’s the best (or worst) thing you’ve ever been taken to after scanning packaging?

🔄 The Takeaway: Rethinking Connected Packaging to Avoid Scanning Fatigue

As QR code usage becomes mainstream, brands need to prioritise user experience over novelty. A clever scan-to-win moment or a simple “thank you” message can be far more effective than a flashy, bloated microsite.

Connected Packaging is here to stay — but its success depends on how well we respect the consumer’s time and attention. At Appetite Creative, we’re helping brands design experiences that are both smart and simple.

📌 Need help creating engaging, low-friction digital touchpoints on your packaging?
Let’s chat — visit appetitecreative.com or reach out today.

#UserExperience #ScanSmart #PackagingUX #InteractivePackaging #DigitalTouchpoints #AppetiteCreative #ConnectedPackaging

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Appetite Creative
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Appetite Creative
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1