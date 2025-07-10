Lucozade and We Are Social Celebrate UK Tradespeople

Lucozade and We Are Social Sport, the sports division of socially-led creative agency We Are Social, are bringing the energy to tradies across the country with ‘Tradies All Stars' trading cards.

In partnership with We Are Social Sport, Lucozade created 'Tradie All Stars' - a set of bespoke trading cards immortalising the nation’s hardest grafters, complete with stats, special skills, and all the flair of elite athlete cards.

Using stats sourced from Checkatrade, the cards feature strength, speed, wits, endurance, and a Tradie All Stars rating. Once the results were in, Lucozade flipped the script on the classic on-site prank, where apprentices are usually the butt of the joke, by giving them the last laugh.

Apprentices arrived on site armed with packs of cards featuring their unsuspecting colleagues. As they revealed the cards to their teams, disbelief quickly turned to laughter, with tradies reacting to seeing themselves immortalised like sporting heroes. The footage was captured by Lucozade for social media, and the cards were then turned into billboards, celebrating the skill and athleticism of tradies.

The campaign will continue with social-first content featuring tradie creator Kris Fox Devos (@foxy.devos) joining a crew on-site during their afternoon break and revealing each tradie’s official ratings. Sparking competitive banter, the tradies will then rank each other across key skill sets and face off in a series of challenges to rank up their ratings. The action wraps with football-inspired post-match interviews.

The series is now live on Lucozade’s Instagram page.

Tom Bell, marketing director at Lucozade, said, “Tradies are some of the hardest working people out there. We wanted to take a moment to appreciate their work, endurance, and the energy they bring to site life. We were able to tap into the heart of tradie culture and create content that not only truly resonates with our audience but also captures the spirit of tradies across the country.”

Joe Weston, head of We Are Social Sport, said, “We wanted to tap into a culture that’s already buzzing on social, where sport stats and player performances are constantly tracked and celebrated. Tradies' work is just as demanding and their progress just as measurable. By connecting these two worlds through a social-first lens and using a platform that sports fans have loved for years, we’re creating an instant connection between them.”

