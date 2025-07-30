senckađ
Sara Radovanovich and Sally Fung Join Broken Heart Love Affair

30/07/2025
Creative directors portfolio spans clients including adidas, Air Canada, Amazon, IKEA, BMO, BMW, Heineken, Google and Sephora

Broken Heart Love Affair (BHLA) welcomes Sara Radovanovich and Sally Fung as creative directors beginning August 11th, bringing with them a track record of award-winning work and innovative thinking that has shaped some of the world’s most recognised brands.

“BHLA was founded on the concept of bringing the love back,” says Rachelle Claveau, executive vice president and national managing director. “Sally and Sara have shown a distinct ability to create work that we all love, clients love, and audiences love. Their passion and creative spark are precisely what this market needs more of and exactly what BHLA is looking for in this moment of our journey,” she added.

The duo’s portfolio spans global clients including Adidas, Air Canada, Amazon, IKEA, BMO, BMW, Heineken, Google, Sephora, and the Canadian Down Syndrome Society (CDSS).

Individually and together, Sara and Sally have been consistently recognised by the industry’s top award shows, including winning a Grand Prix Lion in Direct for Adidas 'Runner 321,' as well as One Show, D&AD, Clios, Effies, LIAs, and Webbys. They have been named in AdWeek’s Creative 100 and ranked fifth globally as One Show creatives, capturing a Penta Pencil. Both Sally and Sara are active mentors and advocates for diversity and inclusion in the creative industry.

“We’ve been crushing on BHLA from afar for a while now - and as it turns out, they’ve had feelings for us too”, says Sara.

“We can’t wait to get started and see where this goes. But they’ve asked us not to try and break in anymore until our actual start date”, adds Sally.

