Samsung Helps Doechii Take a 'Light Day' with Galaxy S25 Edge

​Samsung has launched its newest campaign in partnership with BBH USA. The campaign features Grammy-winning artist Doechii, who leads the launch of the Galaxy S25 Edge as the latest addition to Samsung’s #TeamGalaxy. The campaign offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse at a day in Doechii’s life alongside her best friend Coco, an albino alligator - a fun and creative nod to her 2024 breakout album Alligator Bites Never Heal.

Created in partnership with BBH USA, the campaign features Doechii, who, amid her busy schedule, is taking a rare 'light day' with Coco. Together, they highlight how the Galaxy S25 Edge’s impressive features support them at every turn. The spot was developed on an accelerated 10-day timeline, from shoot to final delivery. It was directed by C Prinz, a long time creative collaborator of Doechii’s across music videos and live performances.

In every frame, Doechii showcases the Galaxy S25 Edge’s ultra-slim design - slipping into her faux alligator belt or hanging from her rear view mirror, the phone seamlessly complements her look and lifestyle. The spots will air on CTV, OLV, and social from through the end of June.

“Music and fashion are some of my favourite creative outlets because they let me push boundaries and express myself in a way that feels authentic” said Doechii. “With this partnership, I want to encourage people to have fun, try something new, and know that the creative voice inside them is valid and something to lean into.”



As part of the launch, Samsung is hosting a VIP event at Edge NYC in Hudson Yards on May 30th, featuring immersive experiences and interactive elements like a 'swamp in the sky' and a Gemini AI-powered bar. The night will culminate with a private performance by Doechii, who is also inviting 40 performing arts students to attend, with a live stream available for fans on YouTube starting at 8 PM.



See more work from BBH USA.