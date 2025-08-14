Samsung Austria and Wien Nord Serviceplan Unfold AI Creativity with #klappt Campaign

​Samsung Austria and newly appointed creative agency Wien Nord Serviceplan have kicked off their partnership with an AI-driven social media campaign for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Flip7 — marking both the beginning of a new collaboration and a bold leap into next-gen production methods.

Breaking with traditional workflows, the campaign relied heavily on AI to bring its creative to life. The hero element — the #klappt hand gesture — appears in stills across the campaign and was transformed into dynamic motion formats via AI, with a particular focus on gen z audiences.

“AI is already a core part of our daily work, but it’s incredible how fast the tech is moving,” said Mirjam Berger, creative director at Wien Nord Serviceplan. “For our first major campaign with Samsung, conventional production simply wasn’t an option — which made us even more motivated to explore what’s possible. And this is only the beginning.”

Positioning the foldable phones as more than just devices, the creative taps into the emotional trigger of the #klappt moment — that satisfying snap of something opening to reveal new possibilities.

“With #klappt, we didn’t just want to present a new generation of smartphones — we wanted to share a feeling,” said Sean Ryan, marketing director at Samsung Austria. “For gen z, it’s not just technology; it’s a statement that something new is starting.”

The campaign is live across Meta, TikTok, YouTube, and CTV until the end of August.

The partnership between Samsung Austria and Wien Nord Serviceplan was announced earlier this summer following a competitive multi-stage pitch. The agency won the account with a combination of sharp creative thinking, efficient processes, and a strong understanding of the Samsung brand.

