Austria Parodies Survival TV to Sell Comfort of Nature

The Austrian National Tourism Office (Österreich Werbung) is tapping into the global obsession with survival shows — but with a uniquely Austrian twist. Developed in collaboration with creative agency Wien Nord Serviceplan, 'AUT in the Wild' is a playful parody of extreme survival formats — already reaching 3 million views on TikTok.

The campaign follows ‘Hiker Harry,’ a charming and slightly over-the-top host, as he guides viewers through the “wild” landscapes of Austria — from flying fox adventures to ice-cold dips in alpine lakes. But instead of fighting for survival, Harry discovers that Austria’s wilderness is more about revitalising hikes, panoramic trails, and glamping than life-or-death drama. A bush knife turns into a bread knife for an alpine snack, and building a shelter becomes a lesson in luxury camping.

“A survival show with a truckload of Austrian humour — that’s basically what AUT in the Wild is all about,” commented creative directors Axel Spendlingwimmer and Michael Maier. “With Hiker Harry, we aimed to bring out the specific quirkiness that the original survival gurus have — think Steve Irwin or Bear Grylls but with a rough and organic feel, so it fits into people’s feeds without looking like a high-end production. Our survival tips probably won’t get you home — but they’ll hopefully bring a smile to your face.”

The series is designed to resonate with a younger, wellness-conscious audience who value nature but don’t want to compromise on comfort. With 50,000 kilometers of hiking trails across the country, Austria offers immersive experiences year-round — with breathtaking views, safe routes, and authentic encounters with locals.

“With AUT in the Wild, we’re showcasing Austria as a stage for extraordinary adventures – perfectly in tune with the spirit of the times. The humorous content is designed to appeal to a younger, experience-driven audience, while deliberately steering clear of overused hiking clichés,” said Astrid Steharnig-Staudinger, CEO of the Austrian National Tourism Office.

AUT in the Wild is running across Austria Tourism’s official Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube channels throughout July and August.

Watch the Instagram Highlights here.