Stranger Things The First Shadow Arrives on Broadway with Bold Immersive Entrance

Sister agencies Salt Productions and Pinch Creative recently unveiled their design and production work for the fan-focused lobby experience at Netflix's award-winning Stranger Things: The First Shadow at the Marquis Theatre. The collaboration marks a milestone in Netflix’s approach to audience engagement – bringing the Stranger Things franchise to life through immersive theatre and experiential design.

Broadway just got turned Upside Down. The most nominated play of the season - with 19 Tony Award, Drama Desk, Drama League and Outer Critics Circle Nominations - critics hail Stranger Things: The First Shadow as 'a jaw-dropping, must-see theatrical marvel' (Entertainment Weekly) that makes you ask "how the hell did they do this?” (The New York Times) over and over again. From Netflix and multi-award-winning Broadway producer Sonia Friedman Productions, and directed by three-time Tony Award winner Stephen Daldry alongside Justin Martin, this pulse-racing new adventure will take you on 'a non-stop thrill ride!'

Using carefully selected iconography relevant to both the stage show and its much-loved TV counterpart, the agencies have transformed the Marquis Theatre's atrium into a portal to Hawkins, Indiana – complete with a life-sized recreation of the town's instantly-recognisable Creel House. This iconic structure serves as a crucial bridge between the original series and Stranger Things' new theatrical chapter – building anticipation and connecting audiences to the world they're about to enter.

Recognising the need for a powerful gateway moment to prepare audiences and provide a clear break from the everyday world, Salt and Pinch's teams worked with Netflix to incorporate the Victorian architecture of the Creel House, wrapping the theatre façade with layered wood slats to create a sense of mystery. Opting for an abstract interpretation that aligns with the bold, recognisable black and red aesthetics of the series, the creatives included key details including ornate mouldings, the iconic stained glass front door, gilded picture frames and candlelight to complete the transformation.

The design also responds to what modern audiences want: a complete theatrical experience that goes beyond the stage. By incorporating the Creel House with its dramatic atmosphere and lighting, plus subtle story hints dotted around the theatre atrium, Salt and Pinch have created an immersive environment that begins before the show starts and extends to shareable photo moments and even a themed merchandise stand – delivering the kind of multidimensional experience today's fans are coming to expect.

“As Netflix continues shaping how we consume culture and entertainment, experiential storytelling has become an essential way to connect with fans," said Don Strom, co-founder of Salt and Pinch. "This project is a really exciting opportunity to bring that idea to life – translating a much-beloved digital universe into a real-world, theatrical setting to deepen engagement and bring the story even closer to its audiences."

Stranger Things: The First Shadow takes place in 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, where the Creel family seeks a fresh start, especially their teenage son Henry, who is eager to escape his troubled past. Initially, things seem to go well — he finds friendship and joins the school play. But when a wave of shocking crimes strikes the town, Henry is forced to confront a terrifying possibility: Something inside him may be connected to the horrors unfolding around him.

As this thrilling mystery races forward, shadows of the past are unleashed, relationships are tested, and the town of Hawkins must band together to face unspeakable darkness.

With an incredible cast of 34, this gripping standalone adventure pulls you deep into the world of Stranger Things.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is produced by Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions. The Duffer Brothers act as creative producers, with 21 Laps Entertainment as associate producer.

