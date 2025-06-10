Amazon Turns to Immersion and Insight to Cut Through the Noise at Cannes

For the third year in a row, sister agencies Salt and Pinch have designed and produced Amazon’s activation at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.​

Dubbed Amazon Port and thoughtfully evolved from last year's concept, the 2025 installation embraces quiet luxury. Drawing from France's iconic fashion houses and the coastal vibrance of Cannes, the space establishes Amazon as a home of culture, blending historic architectural cues with bold, contemporary design inspired by Amazon’s recent rebrand.

At the heart of the experience lies the 'Plaza of Passions' – an immersive zone where Amazon's diverse properties and affiliates – including Amazon Live, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Prime Video, Twitch, and others – demonstrate how they connect with their audiences through shared interests. The concept brings to life insights from Amazon Ads’ new 'Beyond the Generational Divide' research– debuting Monday, June 16 on the Cannes Lions mainstage–which explores the benefits of and limitations of age-based marketing, introducing a new strategy based on shared values, beliefs, and attitudes.

With this in mind, Salt and Pinch explored the intersection between human nature and culture, distilling the space down to its essentials to create a renewed sense of authenticity and emotional resonance.

Recognising that in the Western tradition, gardens often represent passion, Salt and Pinch placed garden-like textures at the heart of their design, creating a space that felt immersive and emotionally engaging.

Guests enter through a garden portal and meander through thoughtfully designed rooms, finding quiet spots for informal meetings and enjoying a rare moment of relief from the festival’s bustle. Lush greenery, natural textures and serene décor encourage guests to disconnect from their screens, while light-hearted details such as fountains of rosé wine and iced coffee add to the sense of playful escapism.

This immersive, creative approach to storytelling continues throughout the space, with whimsical brand expressions woven into the experience: a slushie bar that delivers cool drinks and content from Prime Video, custom perfumes embodying the personalisation of AWS, and a mechanical fortune teller station for Amazon Devices – complete with custom-made fortune cards. Each element is designed to spark deeper consumer engagement and respond to growing fatigue with conventional marketing tactics.

“From the very beginning, we wanted to build a world that connects people of all demographics, transporting visitors away from the chaos of Cannes via carefully-curated details, shaping a warm and intimate environment that connects audiences through mutually shared passions,” said Michael Brown, executive creative director, Pinch.

“This project was a chance to connect with audiences on a deeper, more human level. By leaning into experiential, we built a space for people to engage in ways that felt personal and culturally resonant. It’s a reminder that strategic insights don’t need to be contained within the brief; they can live in the experience,” added Don Strom, managing partner, Salt.

As consumers increasingly seek connection over categorisation, experiential marketing is emerging as a powerful solution tactic. Amazon’s Cannes activation exemplifies this shift, offering a space where people from all walks of life can engage through shared passions rather than predefined demographics. Grounded in the insights from Amazon’s 'Beyond the Generational Divide' research, the installations demonstrate how meaningful, immersive experiences can transcend generational lines and foster authentic brand relationships in a way that static messaging simply can’t.