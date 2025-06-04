SXSW Outlines The Future of Marketing 2030

At a packed venue at one of South by Southwest (SXSW) London’s biggest stages, an endless queue has formed outside on the street, showing the popularity of this talk. There is an audible question from a passing attendee: “What is so special about this event? It seems to be very popular.”

Inside, Diageo’s chief marketing officer (CMO) Cristina Diezhandino explains why with one word, "uncertainty." “We are in a very exciting time of change,” she says. Together with Unilever’s CMO Leandro Barreto both talk about ‘The Future of Marketing 2030’ with co:collective CEO Rosemarie Ryan moderating the panel.

Unilever’s CMO Leandro Barreto Credits: SXSW

Authenticity

As the CMO in beauty and wellbeing, Leandro has seen it all. He is responsible for the transformation of iconic global brands such as Dove, Vaseline, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Clear and POND’S Skin Institute. “The only way to stay relevant is knowing who you are. More important than knowing who you are is also knowing how you show up.” He says while talking about the future and big changes in the industry that the “brand fundamentals matter the most.”

He gives an example by pointing out the steady messaging within the Dove campaigns. “We have not changed the positioning in the last 20 years,” he says. “When I was at border control at the airport they asked me what I do. I said I worked for Dove and they said, ‘Oh, the brand with the women in underwear.’” Leandro thinks that that speaks to the consistent messaging within the campaigns.

He says that going with technological changes like AI is important, but the AI has to have the “brand DNA” which means putting “all the guidelines of the brand, all the soul of the brand, in an AI system that helps us to create content at scale.”

Diageo’s CMO Cristina Diezhandino Credits: SXSW

Social trends

Listening to what your audience needs remains the most important thing in the future, says Cristina. New social trends, like the “trend of moderation” that is currently relevant, dictate how companies brand themselves.

The trend of moderation impacted alcohol brands. When UK adults do drink, they are drinking less. Nine in ten UK drinkers are trying to moderate their drinking in some way, up from 87% in 2023. Drink-free days are still the most popular moderation technique, while zero-alcohol and low-alcohol products are becoming more widely used, according to the Drinkaware Monitor 2024.

Cristina highlights how successful the zero-alcohol Guinness beer has been over the last year. “Almost too successful,” she jokes. “We actually had supply issues.”

Artificial Intelligence

Cristina highlights that AI can help with efficiency, “effectiveness and productivity” within the creative field.

Brands have a lot of pressure to produce content in mass, says Leandro. AI is a “simple thing that every brand and company” uses to “produce a huge volume and variety of highly engaging content.”

He is the most excited about the help of AI in product development, he further expands. AI can look at consumers’ responses to specific products and compare that to other products and trends. It is a great tool to understand “why something is working” well.

Cristina tells the audience about the Johnny Walker whiskey experience in Edinburgh Scotland. She explains that through asking consumers what type of flavour profile they prefer, they cannot only sign post the best whiskey for the individual but also use that data for further product development.

Business from the bottom up

Getting your employees on board with your brand and having a good company culture makes your employees your brand ambassadors as well. In Diageo, Cristina says, with their employees they have “30,000 ambassadors”, which is a “powerful asset.”

Leandro agrees and thinks that changes within marketing strategy have to be mirrored within the whole company. It might be a marketing function, “but it's a transformation of the whole business.” Everything needs to be “integrated”, he says. Becoming social first for example, has to come with an according “business plan,” to be successful within the company.

Influencer marketing

Asked about influencer marketing, Cristina immediately answers: “It is growing and it will grow more.” 70% of buyers are swayed by social media, according to research by Pulse Advertising. 76% of users have bought a product after seeing it used on social media. With that in mind, Cristina thinks “embracing” influencer marketing is helpful and needed. She thinks after creating a brand identity and the products, “you have to let go of control.”

Leandro agrees: “The brand does belong to the people who love it, who buy it, who engage with it. Our role is much more as stewards of this brand guide, to protect, nurture, but we need to deliver the brand in the hands of the community.”

Advice for ‘The Future of Marketing’

As finishing words both CMO’s share some words of advice and prognoses for the future of marketing.

Cristina thinks staying anchored in the “real world” makes you ”design with the best practices.” Leandro adds that “staying close to the communities, consumers and culture” is essential. “One of the benefits of the digital world” is that connection with the brand consumers, he thinks. “So I think living in the front line of where the communities are is probably the best way to stay ahead.”