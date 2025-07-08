SERVPRO Turns Chaos Into Calm in 'Like It Never Even Happened'

Nashville-based advertising agency BUNTIN has announced the latest edition of its 'Like It Never Even Happened' campaign with new 360, omnichannel work for fire and water clean up and restoration leader SERVPRO. The campaign launches July 8 across broadcast, digital, and social channels nationwide and demonstrates how SERVPRO is the one team prepared for what no one can predict.

This latest instalment focuses on the role SERVPRO plays in disaster recovery for its residential and commercial customers. Showcasing disaster recovery efforts in a hospital, factory, and family home, the campaign highlights the ease and expertise SERVPRO brings to even the toughest of situations. The work was produced in partnership with independent Nashville agency BUNTIN, which has been the brand’s AOR for more than 20 years.

This new chapter of 'Like it never even happened' marks a strategic shift for the SERVPRO brand, moving from event-driven to expertise-driven, with the knowledge to help customers out of life’s most unexpected moments. Previous works in the 'Like it never even happened' campaign have earned SERVPRO and advertising agency BUNTIN numerous awards.

“This campaign celebrates our technicians and gets to the roots of why we do what we do,” said Rob Rajkowski, CMO of SERVPRO. “It shows us doing what we do best: Caring for people and making their lives better in a really difficult situation.”

The broadcast campaign launches with three 15- and 30-second broadcast spots. In Hospital, SERVPRO arrives on the scene of a damaged emergency room, turning it from flooded to functional with their fast-acting professional team. A second spot, Commercial, restores a factory floor to a working production facility following debilitating fire damage. Residential shows a family returning to their home, only to discover a devastating ceiling leak. In all three scenarios, SERVPRO’s team of experts turns the 'Unexpected' into 'Like it never even happened.'



“SERVPRO has been an incredible partner for more than 20 years,” said BUNTIN CEO, Jeffrey Buntin, Jr. “We’re excited to enter this next chapter together, highlighting their proven track record of expertise and reliability. On people’s worst days, when they don’t know where to turn, SERVPRO will be there to pick up the pieces. That’s a powerful promise.”

As SERVPRO’s lead brand and advertising partner since 2003, BUNTIN has been instrumental in developing and implementing the brand’s successful 'Like it never even happened' brand promise. Since partnering with BUNTIN, SERVPRO — offering a variety of services to both residential and commercial properties that have been affected by water, fire, smoke, and mould damage — has remained a #1 category leader for 20 years running and doubled its franchise locations. BUNTIN’s campaigns for the brand have earned numerous industry accolades, including award wins and shortlists from the Clio Awards, One Show, Art Directors Club Awards and ADDY Awards.

