SCHROM x Yacht Club Welcomes Director Alex Grima

​SCHROM x Yacht Club has expanded its diverse roster of directors with the addition of Alex Grima. Alex is known for applying an artful eye and technical acumen to deliver elevated on screen food films and engaging social content. Among his many brand collaborations are spots for Stella Artois, Lays, Jägermeister and Harrys. This signing is Alex’s foray into the US market.

“Alex has put together a sizable social media following in the tabletop and visual engineering space so we've had our eyes on his work for a while. In a crowded landscape, it stood out as taste-making and exciting,” said partner/executive producer Joe DePasquale. “It’s the kind of film that ignites the senses and makes you want to experience things firsthand. I was particularly drawn to how his images have this energetic, visceral, contemporary feel, yet he's been able to do it without overly indulgent camerawork."

Raised and based in France, Alex’s journey to directing is unconventional and unique: he is a former DJ who, during the pandemic, pivoted from performing in front of thousands to solo food photography and filmmaking. Over the last five years, he has exponentially grown his studio into a technically sophisticated playground for food & drink in motion, mastering special effects rigging and motion control. He has since become a table top auteur, earning the trust of clients and a following of over 600k on Instagram and TikTok combined. Both art forms are rooted in a passion of discovery and interest in technology to unlock an emotional connection.

“Uniting with SCHROM x Yacht Club perfectly aligns with my goal of expanding where I work and with the right people,” Alex said. “I am lucky in that everything I have done is about connecting with people and getting to experience new things. This feels like a natural next step of this creative adventure.”

“Alex is someone who clearly enjoys what he does, which shows in the work,” concluded Joe. “He’s always delivering something fresh and wants to bring collaborators and audiences into the experience, from the making of to the final result.”

