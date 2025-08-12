senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withLBB Reel Builder
Group745

SCHROM x Yacht Club Welcomes Director Alex Grima

12/08/2025
13
Share
Alex Grima has worked with brands such as Stella Artois, Lays, Jägermeister and Harrys

SCHROM x Yacht Club has expanded its diverse roster of directors with the addition of Alex Grima. Alex is known for applying an artful eye and technical acumen to deliver elevated on screen food films and engaging social content. Among his many brand collaborations are spots for Stella Artois, Lays, Jägermeister and Harrys. This signing is Alex’s foray into the US market.

“Alex has put together a sizable social media following in the tabletop and visual engineering space so we've had our eyes on his work for a while. In a crowded landscape, it stood out as taste-making and exciting,” said partner/executive producer Joe DePasquale. “It’s the kind of film that ignites the senses and makes you want to experience things firsthand. I was particularly drawn to how his images have this energetic, visceral, contemporary feel, yet he's been able to do it without overly indulgent camerawork."

Raised and based in France, Alex’s journey to directing is unconventional and unique: he is a former DJ who, during the pandemic, pivoted from performing in front of thousands to solo food photography and filmmaking. Over the last five years, he has exponentially grown his studio into a technically sophisticated playground for food & drink in motion, mastering special effects rigging and motion control. He has since become a table top auteur, earning the trust of clients and a following of over 600k on Instagram and TikTok combined. Both art forms are rooted in a passion of discovery and interest in technology to unlock an emotional connection.

“Uniting with SCHROM x Yacht Club perfectly aligns with my goal of expanding where I work and with the right people,” Alex said. “I am lucky in that everything I have done is about connecting with people and getting to experience new things. This feels like a natural next step of this creative adventure.”

“Alex is someone who clearly enjoys what he does, which shows in the work,” concluded Joe. “He’s always delivering something fresh and wants to bring collaborators and audiences into the experience, from the making of to the final result.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from SCHROM x Yacht Club
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from SCHROM x Yacht Club
Little Twists
Sainsbury's
19/03/2025
Fire & Fern
19/03/2025
Year of Food
Deliveroo
19/03/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1