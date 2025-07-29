SCHROM x Yacht Club Welcomes B&b to Growing Director Roster

​SCHROM x Yacht Club, a full-service live-action, tabletop and post-production company, has expanded its creative offerings with the addition of CGI tabletop directing duo B&b. Ben Webber and Britta McPherson, who are united as B&b, bring a distinct blend of photoreal CGI and cinematic sensibility to their work, transforming everyday products into vibrant, visually captivating tabletop narratives.

“Like B&b, we founded our company having worked in all aspects of production and post – and apply that experience and care to every collaboration. The same is true for Ben and Britta’s work ethic; they really love what they do and demonstrate the highest level of commitment to making sure the outcome is outstanding,” said partner/head of post Zach Law. “There are so many opportunities to bring taste appeal to life through their craft and creativity, and it feels like the perfect partnership.”

“I’m really excited to expand our creative offerings in a way that builds on what we do best,” added Joe DePasquale, partner/EP. “Our team and in-house capabilities are already set up to deliver top-tier practical production and post for food and beverage—across both tabletop and live action. With B&b joining the team, we can now bring that same level of craft and creativity to CGI food and bev as well.”

Ben and Britta met on a film set and immediately felt a creative kinship that has blossomed into a partnership in life and art. Ben, a self-described tech obsessive, had quietly been studying 3D tools for years, while Britta was working in photography and design. Blending technical knowledge with creative instincts, the two quickly discovered that their styles meshed effortlessly, with taste-making results.

Today, they are known for photoreal content that apply cinematic aesthetics to lovingly designed animations for projects that feel dynamic, expressive, and full of life. Among their collaborations are campaigns and spots for top consumer brands such as Starbucks, Poppi, Bud Light, and Coors. Just as important, B&b prioritise the humanity behind every project, valuing collaboration, kindness and a sense of shared purpose with everyone they work with. This was a key factor in the alliance with SCHROM x Yacht Club.

“Visually, SCHROM x Yacht Club’s work aligns so well with what we love to do,” expressed Britta. “It’s refined, it’s beautiful and super international. From the first conversation with Zach, we felt an instant connection.”

“It just felt easy,” added Ben, “like we were immediately on the same wavelength creatively and personally. With SCHROM x Yacht Club’s capabilities in live-action, food and tabletop and our strengths in CGI, we’re really excited to see what we can make together.”

