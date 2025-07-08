senckađ
Creative in association withGear Seven
Ruffles Celebrates Canada’s Unique Snacking Behaviour of Chip Licking

08/07/2025
The humorous campaign, created with Rethink and directed by Jackie Abraham and Rico Moran, invites Canadians to savour their chips in a whole new way

This summer, Ruffles® is embracing a quirky snacking behaviour that 1 in 4 Canadians enjoy: chip licking. With the launch of two bold new flavours, Ruffles® Spicy Garlic and Ruffles® Double Crunch Korean Sweet Chili, the brand is inviting Canadians to savour their chips in a whole new way with a humorous campaign, created with Rethink.

As Canada’s favourite ridged potato chip, the brand commissioned the ‘Ruffles® Beyond the Crunch’ consumer survey to understand how Canadians enjoy their chips. The study revealed that 88% of Chip Lickers agree that the number one reason for chip licking is to enjoy the bold seasoning. While some might find the snacking style unusual, 61% of Chip Lickers are not embarrassed by the way they enjoy their chips.

"The beloved ridges that Ruffles® is known for, combined with our intense new flavours, are made for chip licking – a snacking behaviour that’s more common with Canadians than you might have expected," said Lisa Allie, senior director, marketing, PepsiCo Foods Canada. "We’re excited to bring this snacking phenomenon to the forefront and celebrate chip lickers (and future chip lickers) alike!"

So, the big question is, are you a Chip Licker? Test out this fun way to enjoy your Ruffles® with Ruffles® Spicy Garlic and Ruffles® Double Crunch Korean Sweet Chili flavoured potato chips - available at most retailers near you.

Credits
Add my Credit
