CancerBae Classic Unites Youth Basketball and Cancer Awareness

​POD LDN has partnered with DREAM FACTORY on a new campaign film for a charity basketball tournament set up by a former athlete who was diagnosed with stage four cancer.

The 2025 CancerBae Classic brings together elite U12 basketball teams to raise awareness and funds for the charity CancerBae and Cancer Research UK.

CancerBae is a charity set up to change the narrative around cancer. It was founded in 2023 by Will Wise, a former professional basketball player and current coach, and media ambassador for Cancer Research UK. Will, who was diagnosed with stage four cancer in 2023, set up the charity with a mission to show that living with cancer can be about hope, love, and community.

POD LDN provided post-production for the 3-minute film, which features Will and some of the players talking about the tournament, which takes place from 28th-31st August at the Essex Sport Arena.

Running on Instagram, the film was shot and produced by DREAM FACTORY. POD LDN delivered post-production services such as colour grading.

Will Wise, founder at CancerBae, said, “This is a new age charity focused on changing the stigma surrounding cancer, the CancerBae Classic is a global youth basketball series which blends youth sports and cancer awareness, and together they are changing the game both on and off the court.”

Kyle O’Donnell, director at Dream Factory, said, “The Classic’s stories are heartfelt, honest, and full of hope. Will’s influence as a coach and spokesperson is clear, and it’s been an honour to help share his positive message through film. We can’t wait to see the action unfold.”

​Adrienn Major, founder at POD LDN, said, “It’s been our pleasure to work on this project and support this cause. As a basketball fan, I was very keen to help.”

